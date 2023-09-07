Health Heart Screening Clinic Doctor Stethoscope Naidoo Jade Unsplash.jpg

Livermore Mayor John Marchand and council member Bob Carling were among those who visited the Cornerstone Fellowship Church in Livermore last month for a discussion of healthcare for the homeless moderated by Axis Community Health.

Along with representatives from Rep. Eric Swalwell’s congressional office and members of County Supervisor David Haubert’s staff, they also toured the Cornerstone Fellowship site, which offers a Friday Morning Ministry for as many as 40 homeless individuals.