Livermore Mayor John Marchand and council member Bob Carling were among those who visited the Cornerstone Fellowship Church in Livermore last month for a discussion of healthcare for the homeless moderated by Axis Community Health.
Along with representatives from Rep. Eric Swalwell’s congressional office and members of County Supervisor David Haubert’s staff, they also toured the Cornerstone Fellowship site, which offers a Friday Morning Ministry for as many as 40 homeless individuals.
The ministry includes showers, hot breakfast, fresh clothes, and packaged food, along with a Bible study class.
Cornerstone is a nondenominational Christian church with several locations in the Bay Area. The tour was led by Erin McGrath, Cornerstone’s outreach leader for the Livermore campus at 348 N. Canyons Parkway.
Since forming a partnership with the Cornerstone Fellowship, Axis reported helping more than 150 homeless persons to enroll in healthcare services and given them with free Covid-19 tests.
Axis Community Health operates nonprofit community health centers that provide medical care, mental health and addiction counseling, and nutrition programs for women, infants, and children (WIC).