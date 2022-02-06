LIVERMORE — Livermore Municipal Airport (LVK) has felt no immediate impact from Santa Clara County’s ban on leaded fuel availability at its airfields, but authorities say it might be too soon to know whether Bay Area pilots will target LVK as a new spot to fill their tanks.
According to LVK Airport Manager Sean Moran, no data is available to determine if LVK has become busier since the Santa Clara County ban went into effect two weeks ago. Officials in Santa Clara had noted that the piston-powered planes dependent upon leaded fuel create the largest source of airborne lead emission, posing an exposure risk to those who live near airfields.
So far, Moran said there’s been no marked increase in gallons of leaded fuel being pumped at the site.
“We are not really concerned,” Moran said. “I’m not expecting to see a huge influx of aircraft.”
Santa Clara County’s ban on the sale of leaded fuel made its Reid-Hillview and San Martin facilities the first in the country to stop carrying 100 octane leaded Avgas, known as 100 low lead (100 LL).
“The county made a commitment to end leaded fuel sales at our airports on Jan. 1, and that has been done,” County Executive Jeffrey Smith said in a recent statement. “We are committed to the health of Santa Clara County residents and that includes taking the necessary steps to protect the communities around county airports from continued aviation lead exposure.”
Following complaints from the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA) and other aircraft groups — which said they were concerned that pilots might mistakenly use unleaded fuel at the airport and experience engine failure — the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) opened an investigation into whether the ban violated grant assurances and federal laws.
A statement on the AOPA’s website said the general aviation industry is strongly committed to unleaded fuel, but it must be a safe transition.
Despite the FAA’s and AOPA’s stances, the Reid-Hillview and San Martin airports in Santa Clara County are now selling 94 octane unleaded fuel. The county said in a statement that about 68% of the piston-powered aircraft that operate there can use it.
Moran said the City of Livermore has not taken steps to outlaw leaded fuel at LVK. LVK’s fuel supplier, Five Rivers Aviation, sells leaded fuel for piston-powered aircraft, but not unleaded. Five Rivers also sells an unleaded kerosene-based fuel that is used by larger planes.
Five Rivers owner Pete Sandhu said pilots will be glad to shift to unleaded fuel at some point, but safety continues to require leaded fuel. He called Santa Clara County’s ban a political gimmick.
He said the move will force pilots to fly to surrounding airports, creating more pollution and more traffic on the ground.
“You are not solving the problem, you are making it more cumbersome,” Sandhu said.
Sandhu said his business had seen an uptick in Avgas sales, but it’s hard to know whether pilots are coming from Santa Clara County to fill up. Many pilots pull up to the self-serve pump, fill their tanks and fly away.
Moran said pilots have a number of choices besides LVK to refuel, including airports in Hayward, Concord, Tracy, Watsonville and Palo Alto.
And so far, there’s only been talk of airport service businesses at Reid-Hillview and San Martin airports looking to move to Livermore.
“Since Jan. 1, we’ve had three people that have come in that have inquired about space,” Moran said. “They are all looking at other airports, too.”
Of the three, one pilot rented a spot to tie-down an aircraft, but no businesses currently based at the Santa Clara County airports have sought to move to Livermore, Moran said.
“I have had people asking,” Moran said. “I have not had anybody so far fill out an application for a hangar at the airport that is coming from Santa Clara.”