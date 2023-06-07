LOGO - Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District LVJUSD SQUARE

LIVERMORE — Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District (LVJUSD) officials on Monday reversed a decision at its May 23 board meeting to suspend Granada High School’s International Baccalaureate (IB) diploma program, two weeks after dozens of students and parents spoke out to save it during the emotional board meeting.

Superintendent Chris Van Schaack said that instead of pausing the IB program entirely next year, a “streamlined” version will proceed at a much lower price.