LIVERMORE — Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District (LVJUSD) officials on Monday reversed a decision at its May 23 board meeting to suspend Granada High School’s International Baccalaureate (IB) diploma program, two weeks after dozens of students and parents spoke out to save it during the emotional board meeting.
Superintendent Chris Van Schaack said that instead of pausing the IB program entirely next year, a “streamlined” version will proceed at a much lower price.
“Nobody wants to end programs that are popular with students and have good outcomes,” Van Schaack said. “However, when difficult budget decisions have to be made and something has to go, we do our best to limit the impact, especially on students who need the most support. In this case, the IB folks who have had very, very inflexible requirements in the past provided us with some flexibility, which allows us to keep the program.”
Van Schaack said trimming some courses will drop the district’s cost from $546,000 to about $200,000. To cover the $200,000 added expenditure, another program will need to be reduced or eliminated.
Similar to Advanced Placement courses, the IB program offers students an opportunity to earn college credit. Based in Geneva, Switzerland, with an office in Washington D.C., IB is utilized at schools in more than 40 countries, including at more than 1,900 campuses in the United States. IB offers a rigorous curriculum of subjects, including foreign language, business, history, philosophy, world religions, science, computers, mathematics and the arts. Participants say in-depth courses encourage them to think critically, collaborate with others and develop social skills, instead of just memorizing facts.
“Being able to dramatically reduce the cost while maintaining the essence of the program was what led to the change in the decision,” Van Schaack said. “We had previously been told that such changes would not be allowable.”
The reversal follows Granada High Principal Clark Conover’s May 11 email that caught many parents and students by surprise. Conover said the district was suspending the IB program for the 2024-25 school year and suggested students take AP courses instead. The program is offered at Granada and Joe Michell K-8.
In response to Conover’s recommendation, students and parents packed the LVJUSD board meeting May 23, pleading with Van Schaack and the trustees to keep the program and find another solution to fund it.
Van Schaack said during the meeting that no one wanted to cut the program, but California was facing a potential $32 billion budget deficit that might mean less money for schools. Should that occur, LVJUSD might be required to give back $6 million. District administrators said the cost per student receiving an IB diploma added up to $24,000 per student, which they could not justify when compared to other programs, such as athletics, which cost $300 per student.
District officials said 311 students were enrolled in the program, but just 22 were on track for the diploma. Although parents and teachers disputed the numbers saying 425 were taking at least one class at Granada, along with hundreds more students at Michell, district officials said even fewer students were set for the course next year. Some parents blamed that on the COVID-19 pandemic.
Van Schaack said he was proud of the way students articulated their support for the program.
“They spoke passionately, respectfully, and rationally,” the superintendent said. “I wish public discourse was always this way.”
Explaining what streamlining means, Van Schaack said the program will become leaner. Students who previously were offered three options to meet the program’s science requirement, for example, will now be offered one.
“If there are 25 students in the Diploma Program, and they are given three options for science, that creates three very small classes — eight, eight and nine if divided equally. That’s where some of the additional expense comes in,” Van Schaack said.
Van Schaack said more difficult decisions might have to be made to deal with a worsening state budget situation.
Granada High parent Jennifer Wong said she appreciated that LVJUSD’s leaders and trustees listened to their students and parents’ concerns. She said cutting the program “would have been incredibly short-sighted,” especially as the first cohort of students who took the coursework at MIchell were advancing to Granada.
“It’s a shame that IB was considered for budget cuts at all, especially since it has turned Granada into a destination school,” Wong said.
Wong said the program “demonstrates that our community values critical thinking, problem solving, global awareness and academic choice.”
“IB participation has been shown to improve both college acceptance rates and college graduation outcomes, especially for students in underserved populations,” Wong said.
Karen Marguth, a retired IB coordinator for Michell, said a streamlined IB program was “certainly better than cutting the whole program.”
“It allows time to try and repair the misconceptions out there about it,” she said. “I just hope that it’s not going to be so limited as to squelch the growth that was beginning to build after the COVID dip.”