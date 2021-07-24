Kekoa Ogawa of Livermore went undefeated this month at the Rocky Mountain Nationals youth wrestling tournament in Las Vegas, finishing first in the 116-pound weight class for both the Boys 15U and Boys 13U folkstyle divisions, and the Boys 12-16 no-gi Jiu-Jitsu division.
Paired with first place finishes at 116 pounds in the 13U division at the Who’s Bad? National Classic and the Rumble in Arizona national tournaments earlier this year, the performance also earned the recent Junction Avenue K-8 School graduate a Triple Crown Champion trophy from RMN Events.
Ogawa also competed at the USA Wrestling 14U National Duals this year with the California National Schoolboy Duals team, where his wins contributed to team California’s national runner-up finish in freestyle wrestling.
Ogawa will be a freshman this fall at Central Catholic High School in Modesto.