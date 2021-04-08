More than 140 projects were uploaded to this year’s online Science Odyssey sponsored by the Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District, proving that not even a pandemic could stand in the way of students showcasing their love of science.
Instead of displaying their projects on the traditional tri-fold presentation boards, students submitted their projects to zFairs, an online science fair platform. The platform, which also hosted this year’s Alameda County Science & Engineering Fair, allowed the students to include video, along with their written and pictorial content.
The public can view the online Science Odyssey Showcase through April 30. For information on how to access the showcase, go to www.livermoreschools.org/scienceodyssey.
“Like many other reimagined events we have done this year due to the pandemic, the online Science Odyssey represents our effort to maintain traditions and important educational experiences for our students no matter what obstacles are in the way,” said Superintendent Kelly Bowers. “It was wonderful to see the students presenting their projects to the judges online as they have done traditionally in person.”
Judges for the Science Odyssey included retirees and employees of Lawrence Livermore National Laboratories, Sandia National Laboratory, and other local enterprises who are members of the school district’s Teaching Opportunities for Partners in Science (TOPS) program.