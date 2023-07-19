LIV-GARAVENTA.jpg

Bodie, the Labrador retriever on a recent outing with his family, enjoyed the trails and vistas of the Garavanta Hills in Livermore. The owners of the property are considering selling their land to a developer who plans to build homes on the site.

(Photo - Doug Jorgensen)

LIVERMORE — The two elderly sisters who own Garaventa Hill will move forward with their plans to sell their vacant land to a housing developer even if the City of Livermore offers them conservation funds as an alternative to preserve the open space, their realtor told The Independent.

According to their realtor, Mary Anne Rozsa, the women, Karen Elk and Sharon Albright, and a third unidentified relative from their Garaventa family, are in a binding contract with developer Lafferty Communities to build 47 homes on 32 acres of the 85-acre Vasco Road site. They became stressed last year when “Save the Hill Group” successfully stopped the project in court, their realtor said.