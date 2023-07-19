LIVERMORE — The two elderly sisters who own Garaventa Hill will move forward with their plans to sell their vacant land to a housing developer even if the City of Livermore offers them conservation funds as an alternative to preserve the open space, their realtor told The Independent.
According to their realtor, Mary Anne Rozsa, the women, Karen Elk and Sharon Albright, and a third unidentified relative from their Garaventa family, are in a binding contract with developer Lafferty Communities to build 47 homes on 32 acres of the 85-acre Vasco Road site. They became stressed last year when “Save the Hill Group” successfully stopped the project in court, their realtor said.
“They’re in a contract to sell this land to a developer,” Rosza said. “I can’t tell you what’s in that binding contract. But there is no way that we can step out of this contract and say, ‘No, we’re going to do something else,’ whatever that may be.”
Although the project appeared to be dead last year after years of planning, Lafferty Communities revived it this March, paying Livermore $56,797 to update the development’s Environmental Impact Report (EIR) to get the process rolling. Lafferty followed that in April with a $16,826 application fee to the city, according to an email from Livermore Planning Manager Steve Stewart to the community group, Citizens for Balanced Growth, which hopes to protect the land.
In a July 10 email that was reviewed by The Independent, work on a new EIR is expected to begin this summer once the city agrees to a new contract with its environmental consultant Lamphier-Gregory. An EIR is key to any development going forward, because it identifies the environmental effects of projects and ways to mitigate them.
Lamphier-Gregory is the same consultant that completed the first EIR for the project, which the city council approved in 2019. That document, however, did not include a “no-project” alternative to development. The organization, Save the Hill Group, seized on that omission, successfully arguing before the 1st District Court of Appeal that California’s Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) requires a “no-project” alternative to allow cities an opportunity to offer conservation funds available in their coffers to buy the land and preserve open space from development.
Following that ruling, the current city council rescinded the earlier approval for the project in November 2022. At the time, city officials said Lafferty Communities was still interested in the land.
Lafferty Communities President David Ragland and Vice President James Idleman did not respond to a request for an interview.
Last week, The Independent emailed several questions regarding the Garaventa Hill project to Stewart, City Attorney Jason Alcala and City Manager Marianna Marysheva. In a written response, the officials confirmed the new EIR will include “consideration of city purchase of the property utilizing conservation funds.”
“That includes the city contacting the property owner to see if they are willing to sell the property to the city,” the officials said.
Despite that required potential option, Rozsa said she did not believe the city really wants to buy the land, even if her clients could get out of their binding contract with Lafferty and chose a deal with the city.
“The city does not want this (land,)” Rozsa said. “They do not want to take this land into conservation, because they would of course have to pay for it. They haven’t told me that directly, but that’s pretty much kind of the understanding. The city does not want to purchase this land.”
The latest online listing for the parcel on Vasco Road shows 85 acres for sale at just under $5 million. City officials said they have $19.5 million in conservation funds available.
Rozsa said the original listing agent for the property had died, and she did not know whether her clients had ever considered preserving the land in 2010 when they decided to sell the fields that had been in their family for years.
“My clients have dealt with Lafferty, who’s been very good to them over the years,” Rozsa said. “They have kind of an allegiance to them because they realize they have put a lot of effort toward this, and making the city happy, and doing the EIR reports. So as far as I am aware, they’ve not reached out to another source.”
Once the updated EIR is completed, the city is required to disclose the money available for conservation, but the property owner “is not required to accept an offer or to sell the property to the city,” the city officials said.
“The city cannot override the decision of a private property owner,” the officials told The Independent. “The exception would be if a city elects to take a piece of property for public purpose utilizing eminent domain. There are additional costs and specific findings required under state law for the use of eminent domain and the court decision in the Garaventa Hill case does not require, nor has the council provided, any direction to pursue a taking of the property through eminent domain.”
Although many residents oppose the development, city officials said they had no choice but to process the development application for the privately owned land when it was first proposed and again now. According to the officials, the city is required to process all development proposals and to allow property owners a chance to modify a project and to resubmit a proposal for review.
“The city cannot refuse to process an application,” the officials said.
City officials also said they cannot offer the city’s funds upfront to avoid the lengthy application process. In their email to The Independent, they said the “EIR process is the appropriate mechanism for exploration of the property owner’s interest in selling the property, consistent with the court decision” and that cities could be liable to property owners for interfering in a private property sale.
“It is the property owner’s decision on (whom) to sell the property to and what development proposal, if any, to make for the property,” the officials said. “All property owners in the city have the right to improve their property, consistent with the city’s General Plan and Zoning designations. In this case the propzerty has a residential General Plan and Zoning designation.”
The city’s report added, “When the project is submitted, it is the city’s responsibility to review the project against all applicable standards. The project should be approved if it complies with these standards. The city’s role is to approve or reject the project based on compliance with the standards. “
Jessica Blome, an attorney who represented Save the Hill Group in the lawsuit, said it will be the city’s job to tell the Garaventa family about the city’s option to buy.
Blome said the owners are “quite old.” She said she suspected they did not appear to comprehend what was happening after the court ruling and that there is an option to save the land from development.
“They haven’t really understood what’s going on. I don’t think that developer is keeping them informed,” Blome said. “The Court of Appeal’s decision is pretty clear that they need to be told that they have a conservation option, right at market rate, with this funding. And if they’re not being told that, I don’t know how any EIR update would comply with that Court of Appeal’s decision.”
Rozsa’s comment that the Garaventa Hills owners will stick with the developer wrankled opponents of the project. Doug Mann of the Citizens for Balanced Growth said it appeared to him the owners are being “controlled, manipulated and possibly financially abused” for wanting to stay with the developer. Binding agreements, he said, expire.
“I think this is their elder financial abuse, plain and simple, because they have a solution to fund their land immediately,” Mann said. “But somebody is keeping them from doing it. I think we need a welfare check. I think it would be reasonable to wonder why it’s so impossible to talk to the landowners to hear directly from them that they don’t want to sell to anybody besides a particular housing developer. I mean, how does that even make sense?”
Rozsa, however, said the women do understand. Online searches indicate they are in their late 70s.
“They’re well informed and well-taken care of,” Rozsa said. “We would love for this to come to some kind of conclusion. We’re just kind of in a wait-and-see.”
The Friends of Livermore, a community group that advocates for open space, is also concerned about the development on this land. Representing the group, Carol Silva said a member had spoken with an environmental attorney, who noted that “there is a path that can be taken that would enable the Garaventa Hill property to be preserved.”
City officials said they plan to hold a town hall meeting on Garaventa Hill for the public to ask questions in August.