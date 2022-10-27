The East Bay Regional Park District will host several Halloween activities this coming weekend, including a Spooky Sunol open house at Sunol Wilderness Regional Preserve from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29.
The Halloween-themed program at the Visitor Center, 1895 Geary Road, will introduce visitors to many of the park’s nocturnal reptiles, amphibians, bats, and arachnids. Visitors should also bring a mug for hot chocolate or apple cider. The Sunol Wilderness will also host a self-guided scavenger hunt for all ages from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30. Scavenger guides for creepy critters and eerie landscapes will be available in the Visitor Center. There will also be Halloween activities and apple cider inside the Visitor Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.