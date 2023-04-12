LOGO - Livermore Area Recreation & Park District LARPD

LIVERMORE — Repairs to area parks damaged by this winter’s storms have begun, but major restoration projects will have to wait until next year before reconstruction is under way.

Repair projects that have been delayed include the portions of the paved Arroyo del Valle Regional Trail in Sycamore Grove Park that fell into the Arroyo del Valle River during heavy rains that began in January. The Arroyo Mocho Trail, the Holmes Undercrossing and trails at Holdener Park all sustained damage, and will also have to wait being fixed.