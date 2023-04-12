LIVERMORE — Repairs to area parks damaged by this winter’s storms have begun, but major restoration projects will have to wait until next year before reconstruction is under way.
Repair projects that have been delayed include the portions of the paved Arroyo del Valle Regional Trail in Sycamore Grove Park that fell into the Arroyo del Valle River during heavy rains that began in January. The Arroyo Mocho Trail, the Holmes Undercrossing and trails at Holdener Park all sustained damage, and will also have to wait being fixed.
“The ranger team led by (Ranger) Doug Souza has been working really hard to get the trails that have been closed due to some of the storm damage back and reopened,” said Livermore Area Recreation and Park District (LARPD) Community Outreach Supervisor David Weisgerber.
Facilities Manager Fred Haldeman estimated at a LARPD Facilities Committee meeting last month that repairs will cost around $175,000 for damages throughout the district.
While the LARPD has already begun smaller repairs, such as sediment removal from trails, the park district will partner with the City of Livermore to address larger issues, such as trail rebuilding, as a single project in 2024, said Weisgerber.
Weisgerber went on to explain how environmental concerns around wildlife that might be affected by the construction warranted “proper steps as we do those repairs” and how it will take time to assess the full scope of the damage throughout the city.
The park district will work with biologists from Livermore’s Stream Maintenance Program in its planning process.
The damages came as a result of a series of atmospheric rivers that have brought historic amounts of precipitation to California since last December.
Like rivers in the sky, “the average atmospheric river carries an amount of water vapor roughly equivalent to the average flow of water at the mouth of the Mississippi River,” according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association’s website. “Exceptionally strong atmospheric rivers can transport up to 15 times that amount.”
Sycamore Grove Park took the brunt of the damages in Livermore because of its proximity to Lake del Valle.
“(Lake del Valle) had several releases as the storms continued and so what ended up happening was the creek essentially rerouted itself throughout the park,” said Weisgerber. “A lot of (the damage) just came from water going where it hadn’t normally been.”
While data from the U.S. Geological Survey showed Arroyo del Valle streamflows at about half a cubic foot per second (cfs) in early December, the arroyo was subject to at least four major dam releases in January, each exceeding 2,000 cfs and lasting several days, as the California Department of Water Resources sought to maintain the safety of the dam.
Reservoir levels sat around 41,000 acre-feet on April 7, down from the peak of 54,003 acre-feet recorded on January 16 and at about 111% of its historical average. Its flood-control zones — intended to temporarily store flood waters for later, controlled releases — begin at 40,000 acre-feet and extend to the top of the dam at 110,000 acre-feet.
Del Valle Regional Park remains closed to all visitors, according to a March 31 notice on the East Bay Regional Parks District website, but Sycamore Grove’s Wetmore entrance reopened last month.
“The (Sycamore Grove) park is a really beautiful place right now,” said Weisgerber. “It’s green and a really fun place to be, and we invite people to come out. But if they see a sign (marking) a section that’s closed, just avoid that and we’ll open that as soon as we can.”