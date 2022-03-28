Tom Ramos, a physicist and former nuclear weapons designer at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL), will give a virtual history lecture, “How the Livermore Lab Helped Avert a Nuclear War,” at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 19.
The Zoom-based lecture is sponsored by the Livermore Public Library and the Livermore Heritage Guild as part of their “Then & Now: Livermore Stories” series.
Ramos will discuss creation of the Berkeley and Livermore Radiation Laboratories, how the Livermore lab created a national defense strategy to deter the Soviet Union during the Cold War, and how President Kennedy adopted that strategy when former Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev threatened to use nuclear weapons against the United States during the Berlin Crisis.
The presentation is based on Ramos’ research for “From Berkely to Berlin: How the Rad Lab Helped Avert Nuclear War,” published last month by the nonprofit United States Naval Institute in Annapolis, Maryland.
In the 1980s, Ramos was a nuclear weapons designer for the Livermore lab’s X-Ray Laser Program, which supported the federal Strategic Defense Initiative. In the program’s last nuclear test, he led a team of physicists who designed the program’s brightest laser.
In 1989, Ramos was assigned to prepare daily summaries for then-Energy Secretary James Watkins during National Security Council meetings on the resumption of Strategic Arms Reduction Talks (START). Two years later, he was assigned as an advisor to the Pentagon, with the primary role of prepping the Department of Defense (DOD) for hearings on atomic energy.
During the 1990s, Ramos helped create several DoD programs, including the Counterproliferation Analysis and Planning System and the Homeland Defense Operational Planning System.
Prior to joining LLNL, Ramos was an associate professor of physics at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, New York. He holds a master’s degree in physics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
To view the lecture, visit bit.ly/3fzOt7j. No registration is required.