Volunteers working with the Livermore Community Development Department and Street Plans, an urban planning company with offices in San Francisco, will be installing temporary pedestrian safety measures at six intersections along East Avenue, between Maple Street and Hillcrest Avenue, from Monday, April 10, through Friday, April 14.
The pilot installations will include curb extensions, pedestrian refuge medians, and high visibility crosswalks and will be studied for the next six months as part of the city’s East Avenue Corridor Study.