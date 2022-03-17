The Foothill High School softball team defeated the Liberty Lions 5-0 on March 10. The Falcons win their fifth straight game and remain undefeated on the season.
The Falcons’ pitching was the driving force of their win. They shut out the Lions through seven innings and committed no errors throughout the game.
On the offensive end, the Lions were able to capitalize on the Lions’ mistakes and got runners on base early and often.
The Falcons are averaging 9.5 runs a game on the season and add to their resume with a solid preseason win over a tough non-conference opponent. Their defense has been terrific thus far as they only allow 3.6 runs to opposing teams.
The Falcons remain undefeated on the season and get off to their best start since 2019 when they had a perfect 28-0 season. Foothill will play on their first league game on the road against Monte Vista High School on March 17.