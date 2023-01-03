Livermore police were able to recover $47,000 for an elderly Livermore resident after he fell victim to a telephone fraud scam.
Police said the 77-year-old victim, who they did not name, contacted them on Wednesday, Dec. 14, after he had already withdrawn $47,000 in $100 bills, packed the money into multiple shoeboxes, and sent the cash by delivery service to an undisclosed location. Police said officers used the delivery-tracking number to place a hold on the package, keeping it from being delivered, and recovered the money.
According to the victim, several people had contacted him by telephone claiming his personal information had been compromised in a data breach and money-laundering scheme. The callers claimed to be from fraud departments at Amazon and Wells Fargo Bank.
Livermore police also offered some tips to avoid falling victim to a scam:
Don’t give personal or financial information in response to a request that you did not expect.
Do not click on any links even if it is a company you do business with. Instead contact the company on a trusted website or look up the phone number.
Do not call a number provided by a stranger or respond to non-Caller ID numbers.
Resist the pressure to act immediately. Stop and talk to someone you trust before you act.
Never send money to someone who insists you pay via certain methods such as cryptocurrency, money wires, or gift card.