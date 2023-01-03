LIV-SCAM INTERCEPTED.jpeg

Over $47,000 was recovered from the Livermore Police Department after a senior citizen was duped by a telephone scam. (Photo courtesy of Livermore Police Department) 

Livermore police were able to recover $47,000 for an elderly Livermore resident after he fell victim to a telephone fraud scam.

Police said the 77-year-old victim, who they did not name, contacted them on Wednesday, Dec. 14, after he had already withdrawn $47,000 in $100 bills, packed the money into multiple shoeboxes, and sent the cash by delivery service to an undisclosed location. Police said officers used the delivery-tracking number to place a hold on the package, keeping it from being delivered, and recovered the money.