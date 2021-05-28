Jay Davis, a member of the Quest Science Center board of directors, and his wife, Mary, have pledged to match up to $50,000 in donations to the nonprofit organization between now and June 15.
“After six decades as a practitioner of science, helping build Quest and its programs gives me the chance to experience again the awe and wonder of science, and share it with others,” Davis said.
Davis was a nuclear physicist at Lawrence Livermore Laboratory for more than 30 years.
He was also a nuclear inspector for the United Nations in Iraq after the first Gulf War and was the first director of the Defense Threat Reduction Agency at the U.S. Department of Defense.
David has also served on the boards of the Livermore Valley Chamber of Commerce, Hertz Foundation, Rotary Club of Livermore, Innovation Tri-Valley Leadership Group and Livermore Valley Performing Arts Center.
“We are fortunate to have someone of Jay’s caliber join us as we turn the vision of Quest Science Center into a reality,” said Quest CEO Monya Lane. “Mary and Jay’s generous support for science in our community through this matching fund pledge couldn’t come at a more important time.”
Donations during the fundraising campaign will support science and technology projects already underway, including “Quest Plaza,” a shaded, outdoor gathering area for learning about science at Stockmen’s Park, which is also slated to be the home of a future Quest Science Center. Quest Plaza is scheduled to open this summer.
Other projects include the organization’s “Volts & Bolts” summer science camps for middle school students and an Innovation Fair at the Alameda County Fairgrounds in September.