LIVERMORE — Tri-Valley Realtors pleaded with the Livermore City Council on Monday to reconsider its total ban on temporary signs on public streets, saying “open house” advertising boards are vital to entice home buyers into the city’s neighborhoods.

However, the request made by about 20 real estate agents and others advocating for a revision of the ban at the city council meeting Monday night failed. They did not receive enough support from council members to place the issue on a future council agenda.