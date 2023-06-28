LIVERMORE — Tri-Valley Realtors pleaded with the Livermore City Council on Monday to reconsider its total ban on temporary signs on public streets, saying “open house” advertising boards are vital to entice home buyers into the city’s neighborhoods.
However, the request made by about 20 real estate agents and others advocating for a revision of the ban at the city council meeting Monday night failed. They did not receive enough support from council members to place the issue on a future council agenda.
The ban takes effect
July 1.
“We were hoping that at least three of the council members would recognize that this is an issue that needs more conversation,” said David Stark, communications officer for the Bay East Association of Realtors. “We’re concerned about unintended consequences, including potential litigation.”
Realtors, agents and mortgage brokers filled the council chamber in an effort to alter the ban that will disallow any temporary sign advertising in the public right-of-way. Although primarily targeting campaign placards, the ban affects other temporary signage from open houses to lost dogs, garage sales, car washes, restaurants and holiday boutiques.
“This ordinance does not only affect the Realtors,” noted Dorothy Broderson, sales manager at RE/MAX Accord in Livermore. “This was a friendly community. And this is not sending a friendly message to your residents. A lot of them don’t realize that they’re not going to be able to (post) their lost pet signs and that kind of thing. Please, please take another look at this because it affects the public.”
Realtors initially spoke out on June 12, when no one on the council made a motion to vote on a recommendation from their staff to repeal the ban and alter the conditions for when and where signs can be placed. Mayor John Marchand and Councilmembers Robert Carling and Evan Branning all said they were in favor of maintaining the ban. Councilmember Ben Barrientos suggested making revisions but did not make a motion to force a vote, although it did not appear he would have received a second to make that happen.
Kiick, at the time, said the issue wasn’t about campaign or real estate signs. She said it was about plastic and metal being placed in the public right-of-way in contrast to the city’s efforts to battle climate change.
Signs, however, became an issue in November following a contentious election, in which some residents complained about political signs littering the streets.
At the time, Livermore allowed campaign signs to be placed in public rights-of-way 60 days before the early voting period for an election. Temporary signs, both commercial and non-commercial signs, also were generally allowed in the public right-of-way in residential zones and downtown.
Livermore’s staff proposed placing limitations on the days and times signs could be erected. But during the meeting, former Mayor Bob Woerner suggested it was better to ban signs altogether to avoid First Amendment issues allowing some signs over others.
The ordinance, which passed 3-2 with Carling and former Council member Gina Bonanno against, said the ban would not take effect until July 1 to allow the city’s staff to seek alternatives for another vote.
The staff’s new plan – which replaced the ban with restrictions on where signs could be placed and for how long, along with limitations on size and number of copies – reached the council on June 12, Carling joined Kiick, Marchand and Branning in preferring the total ban.
On Monday, one after another, local real estate professionals begged the council to revisit the ban, which they said will affect both buyers and those trying to sell their homes.
Longtime Livermore real estate agent Mary Ann Rozsa said it was her fiduciary duty to do everything she could to bring as many people to a property as she could. She encouraged the council to “go back to the drawing boards and come up with something that will be more equitable for all of us in the real estate industry.”
“I can’t even imagine how many open houses that I have held. And the one of the first questions that I asked someone coming in my listing, ‘How’d you find me?’” said Rozsa, t. “Many times, it was like, ‘I didn’t know anything about this neighborhood. I followed your signs.’”
In addition to the real estate argument, resident Jeff Kaskey said the sign ban will affect democracy, because the campaigns of those challenging incumbents will become more expensive. They will have to use mailers. Incumbents, he said, will have an advantage.
“I know that democracy can be annoying. We don’t have to be enemies, but we will disagree, and elections are where we air those differences. Please reconsider the sign ordinance and keep those elections from costing insane amounts of money and creating millions of pieces of waste,” Kaskey said.
Following the public comment, Marchand asked if his colleagues wanted to discuss the ban at a future meeting. Branning and Carling said nothing. Barrientos said yes. Kiick was absent.
“So we’re 2-2,” Marchand said. “We need three, so we didn’t get there.”
Stark said the discussion likely won’t end there. He said the Association of Realtors recognizes that residents were concerned about the proliferation of campaign signs during the 2020 and 2022 elections and that the council has to make policies that “balance the constitutional right of expression with community aestheticism.”
Stark concluded that the ordinance, which was developed by the city over a six-month period and approved by the planning commission, achieved the right balance. The proposed ordinance limits the days and times signs are permitted in public locations.