LIVERMORE — A Livermore resident has filed a referendum with the goal to ensure future city council members will have the ability to relocate the Eden Housing project.
Barry Fadem of Fadem & Associates LLC law firm initiated the referendum process on May 27 on behalf of Richard Ryon, who stated in a press release that Livermore residents have lost confidence in the current city council.
The action follows the council’s May 24 decision to amend the city’s disposition, development and loan agreement with Eden Housing, whose project to build 130 affordable housing units on the southeastern corner of Railroad Avenue and South L Street was approved by the council last year. Since then, the community group Save Livermore Downtown (SLD) has filed a lawsuit questioning the legality of certain project elements.
Ryon wrote, “Instead of listening to the majority of its constituents who favor a different location for the Eden Housing project, the council has voted to approve an extensive revision to the disposition, development and loan agreement that will allow the city to transfer the property at Railroad Avenue and L Street to Eden Housing by this September.”
He continued, “The city is allowing Eden to acquire the land before Eden has secured the bulk of its financing for its project and before the lawsuit challenging last year’s city approvals for the project has been concluded. This action is an obvious tactic to prevent a new council from making any change to its unpopular plan.”
According to Ryon, a campaign to collect signatures will follow, so that voters “can decide whether the Eden agreement harms the city and should be rejected.”
The entire council has shown continued support for the Eden project, citing an urgent need for affordable homes in the midst of a statewide housing crisis. The project is supported by several Livermore and Bay Area anti-poverty and environmental organizations, including the Livermore Housing Authority, East Bay Housing Organizations, the Tri-Valley Anti-Poverty Collaborative and Greenbelt Alliance.
Opponents of the project, however, have agreed that there’s a need for affordable homes, but have expressed the desire to move the housing across Railroad Avenue to the north, where they say as many as 230 affordable units could be built and more parking, while leaving space for a park in the center of town. The council should also look at other sites, the community group notes.
SLD’s lawsuit argued that the city unlawfully approved the project, because it doesn’t follow the Downtown Specific Plan design standards and California Environmental Quality Act requirements. While Alameda Superior Court Judge Frank Roesch ruled against SLD, the group filed its case with the Court of Appeal in April. According to city officials, last week’s amendment to the development agreement will enable the project to go forward quickly if an appellate court rules against the SLD suit.
Ryon said this decision means that once the property is transferred to Eden, there will no longer be an opportunity to assess potential alternative locations for the housing project at a site that can provide even more apartment units and more parking.
“The chance to turn the center of town into a creative park, a gathering place for friends and families, would be lost,” he said. “Three new city councilmembers will be elected this November. If a majority of the new council favors relocating the Eden Housing project, this agreement will tie their hands and provide them with no real options. They will be left with a project that they and Livermore citizens do not support. That is why I, among others, believe the only way we can fix this problem is by taking this agreement to the voters.”
During the council meeting last week, Mayor Bob Woerner called the deal to sell the land for Eden’s development well-considered, while protecting the city and community’s interest. He condemned opponents who he said sought to delay the project in court.
“Having repeatedly failed at the ballot box by 2-1 margins, they have now resorted to frivolous lawsuits to block progress,” Woerner said. “We heard another direct threat of even more litigation (Monday) They have dramatically failed in court so far. And I'm confident that they will continue to fail in court and elsewhere.”
Linda Mandolini, the president of Eden Housing, said during the same meeting that efforts to prevent the project will continue to fail in court.
“Had we not been sued, this project would be in construction right now and we would be welcoming 130 families to their homes next year,” Mandolini said. “It is really unfortunate that we continue to be basically delayed for no legitimate reason.”
In an email to The Independent this week, Councilmember Robert Carling said SLD is unwilling to listen.
“Specifically, every city council vote on the downtown since the plan was finalized in January 2018 has been approved 5-0,” Carling continued. “Those decisions were made by three different councils. The vote on the hotel on March 3, 2020, was 2 to 1 against the same group of people operating under a different name. On May 24, 2021, the public comment on the Eden agenda item was 70 people in support of the Eden project and 37 against. On May 24, 2022, it was 27 in favor of Eden and 13 against. Both are margins of 2 to 1. Lastly, the candidates for council and mayor supported by this group have gone down to defeat in 2018 and 2020. The voters have decided. SLD just doesn't want to listen. They should stop wasting time and taxpayer money.”
SLD members have pointed out that based on data from Thomson Reuters, 44% of Roesch’s cases have been reversed in full or reversed in part.
As part of the referendum process allowed under the California Elections Code, Fadem sent the city clerk — for prompt transmittal to the city attorney — a proposed impartial summary of the resolution and agreement. The city attorney will have the chance to modify the impartial summary or decide to make no changes.
Woerner and Mandolini did not respond to this week’s requests for comment before press time.