The Tri-Valley Triton Aquatics Club in Livermore is now accepting registrations for boys and girls water polo teams.
The club offers teams for youths 10 through 18. The summer season runs from May 15 to July 27. All experience levels are welcome.
The Triton Aquatics Club is offering an exciting youth sport activity this summer and all you need is a swimsuit, goggles, and a towel to play! Water Polo is one of the fastest-growing sports in the USA, and you can join a team today. The Club is now accepting registrations for boys’ and girls’ teams (10U -18U) for the Summer 2023 season from May 15th to July 27th. Early registration (before May 1) will receive an early registration discount. All program information and registration can be found at tritonaquatics.org.
The Triton Aquatics Club welcomes all experience levels, from “newbies” to competitive players.
The Introduction to Water Polo Camp is the perfect place for beginners to start. Participation at this level has doubled over the last nine months. Recreational and Competition teams for girls and boys practice four-six times a week and participate in local tournaments to apply skills learned in practice. All teams are working toward qualifying for the USA Water Polo Junior Olympics, the largest and most prestigious youth water polo tournament in the USA. Triton teams have successfully participated in this tournament with 18U boys winning their division in 2019.
The FLEX program, designed by Triton coaches, aims to improve swimming and conditioning, build strength and mobility through weight training with a professional trainer, and sharpen individual skills within small group stations in the water. This comprehensive training program
has contributed to the growth and success of Triton teams as demonstrated by the boys’ teams in the Futures League and by the girls’ team competing for the first time in local tournaments
The Triton Aquatics Club, employing its compressive training program and excellent coaching, is a major feeder program for athletes wanting to play high school water polo program in the Tri-Valley area
Triton Aquatics will soon announce details about Summer Open Pool practices, available to all past and potential Triton athletes. It is an opportunity to explore the performance training center and practice facilities at Las Positas College, as well as meet the coaching staff at the start of the upcoming season.
Triton Aquatics has formed the Tri-Valley Triton Aquatics Foundation (501c3 Pending). Led by a
parent board from high schools in the Tri-Valley, the mission is to work cooperatively with the club to provide opportunities for athletes from the Tri-Valley area to participate in aquatic sports. The Foundation plans to offer scholarships. To contribute to or support the Triton Aquatics Foundation, visit tritonaquaticsfoundation.org for more information.
For more information, tritonaquatics.org.
