Freelance stage director Rob Herriot has brought his special talents to the Tri-Valley to help stage the Livermore Valley Opera’s performance of “The Elixir of Love” at Livermore’s Bankhead theater.
Herriot, a Canadian [?], – has worked as a stage director since 1998, flying all over North America to bring characters to life against the backdrop of modern and classical opera.
When he began studying theater, his work on a directing project prompted Herriot’s mentors to suggest his strengths lay in that direction. He was studying singing at the time, but felt it wasn’t the perfect fit for him and began seeking other opportunities. A friend brought him to San Diego, where he worked on directing for a season, then began to receive offers.
“It started snow balling, and I started getting bigger and bigger gigs and it just happened,” Herriot said of his career trajectory.
Herriot’s unique stage management process involves delving into the characters of an opera piece. Rather than having the music inspire his singers, he goes the other direction.
“I see the singing actor inciting the orchestra to play what we hear,” Herriot said. “It’s completely the opposite of what many think. It’s the singers’ thoughts and actions that make the orchestra play … I develop the psychology of the characters, figure out who they are and meld that to what the composer has given them to sing and what the composer has given the orchestra.”
Herriot has worked on a variety of opera pieces in his 24 years of stage directing, but said staging “The Elixir of Love” in Livermore has been one of his favorites. The light romantic comedy composed by Gaetano Donizetti in 1832 has been a therapeutic project after two years of almost no productions. While in Livermore, Herriot has enjoyed time spent with friends, working with a cast and crew made up of local and imported talent and enjoying the scenery that inspired the setting for this production.
“I was talking to my designer, and I said what if we set it in Livermore, around 1920, 1930s Livermore, and around a vineyard,” Herriot said. “We did some research and there was the Casa Blanca winery, which became Wente, so that’s where it’s set.”
The story line follows a young man who is in love with a woman who owns a farm. Through a series of comedic events, including a “love potion,” the two find happiness in the end. Herriot has taken the story and built a set designed to look like a Livermore vineyard 100 years ago. He said bringing the set slightly forward in time and setting it locally is a nod to everything great in Livermore.
“I think people like the local setting,” said Erie Mills, artistic director for the Livermore Valley Opera. “There are a lot of people in the wine business, or who love wine and enjoy the fact we have a nice wine area and one of the oldest in California, so it’s nice to promote it a little bit. There’s one set that says ‘Cresta Blanca’ on the barn and you see the vineyard.”
Tenor Christopher Bozeka plays the male lead, Nemorino, and is working with Herriot for the first time. He said the setting flows well with the opera, and will bring the audience into the world of the characters more easily.
“Rob is a wonderful, amazing director,” Bozeka said. “I’ve very much enjoyed my time collaborating with him, and I think I speak for the entire cast when I say we have all enjoyed creating the product we have with this show under his direction.”
With one weekend of performances down and one to go, Herriot reflected on his hard work getting the show up and running, noting his time spent working in Livermore was cathartic.
“This has been a very healing process for me,” he said. “Doing this production has been healing to my soul on many levels, which is what art should do. I think we all need to be healed in some way given what we’ve all come through, and that’s really what art was meant to do, heal and give catharsis through other people’s lives and stories … one day I was able to roll over and say that some of the pain and anxiety I was carrying was gone because of the magic of what we are doing.”
“Elixir of Love” is playing at the Livermore Bankhead Theater, 2400 First St., Livermore, on Saturday, Oct. 8 at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday Oct. 9, at 2 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit livermorevalleyopera.com.