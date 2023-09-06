A recent report of a fire that forced movie patrons to evacuate from the Livermore 13 Cinema proved to be false, firefighters said.
Multiple crews of firefighters who searched the theater complex Aug. 29 found no evidence of smoke or flames, said Battalion Chief Greg Kurtz of the Livermore-Pleasanton Fire Department.
Firefighters responded about 8:40 p.m. to the Cinema West location at 2490 First St. when someone made a 911 call to report a fire. Someone also pulled a fire alarm inside the building, Kurtz said.
Kurtz said movie patrons were leaving their theaters as firefighters arrived.
“After a thorough investigation, there were no findings of a fire,” Kurtz said. “Crews then worked with business representatives to repopulate the building.”
Livermore Council member Ben Barrientos, who had purchased tickets for “Golda,” arrived at the theater about 9 p.m. for a 9:15 show and was told everything was being shut down. He was told his tickets would be honored for another showing.