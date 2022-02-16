LIVERMORE — An independent report examining Livermore Police Department (LPD) traffic stops and arrests over a 26-month period concluded there was no pattern of racial or ethnic disparity.
The positive results — according to Dr. Rob Tillyer, a professor of criminology and criminal justice at University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) — are somewhat uncommon.
“Most jurisdictions demonstrate a more clear pattern of some difference in stops, depending on which group you’re looking at,” Tillyer explained, noting he has seen data suggesting racial bias in policing as a whole. “So, I think this was really a testament and something the city and the police department should be proud of — that the nature of their data doesn’t demonstrate any real clear pattern of anything other than unbiased activity.”
Following the murder of George Floyd in May 2020, Livermore formed the Equity and Inclusion Subcommittee, which then recommended the hiring of a consultant to benchmark and analyze LPD data. Tillyer and Dr. Michael R. Smith, also of UTSA, contracted with the city. On Dec. 31, 2021, they submitted the final results, which the council reviewed at its regular meeting this week. Tillyer and Smith’s research delved into LPD’s patterns during traffic stops and arrests between Jan. 1, 2019, and April 30, 2021. Overall, 22,737 traffic stops and 24,065 police-civilian encounters were analyzed.
Tillyer, who presented the material, detailed the methodology and benchmarks used in the study, pointing out the nuances and challenges with research of this nature.
“Unfortunately, the situation — and this is true in any jurisdiction — is that we don’t have the information necessary to know when an officer could have made a stop but didn’t, and so that creates a situation where we need to understand and develop an assessment or benchmark that measures the risk of being stopped for certain civilian groups,” he explained.
Regarding traffic stops, two benchmarks were used in the study — one being at-fault and not-at-fault crashes, and the other being the “veil of darkness.” Veil of darkness refers to the results comparing daytime stops to stops made during the evening when race and/or ethnicity are more difficult to determine, thus capturing potential bias. For example, during daytime traffic stops, 44.5% of those pulled over were White, 9.7% were Black, 30% Hispanic, 4.3% Asian and 11.5% other. During the night, 43.8% were White, 11.4% Black, 29.4% Hispanic, 5.4% Asian and 10% other. The results for both benchmarks found no significant or concerning differences, Tillyer explained.
While the recent U.S. Census demographics data indicates the City of Livermore’s population to be 71.5% White people, 2% Black, 22.8% Hispanic and 12.3% Asian — among others — Tillyer explained that it’s inappropriate to use U.S. Census data for a scientific study of this form.
“The residential population as measured by our Census makes an assumption that there’s an equal level of risk of every individual living in the city of being stopped by the police,” he said.
He pointed out that likelihood of being stopped can vary by the individual based on factors like driving behavior (if someone drives, when they drive and how they drive). The other reason the residential data should not be used as a scientific benchmark, he said, is that drivers found within a city are not 100% residents of that city.
When evaluating arrests within Livermore, Tillyer said the major finding was that there was also no statistical difference between Black and White civilians. However, Hispanic, Asian and other groups were all less likely to be arrested compared to White civilians.
“The product of this analysis, looking across two and a half years of data, demonstrated that whether it was a White civilian or a Black civilian, there was no heightened or difference in their experience of arrest, after considering all of the other things that were available for us to measure,” he said.
Tillyer said the factors that increased the likelihood of being arrested were being male, being under the age of 24, or encountering an officer with less experience or one assigned to patrol.
LPD Chief Jeramy Young said that, at the onset of the project, he had been prepared to address whatever results came in, but he wasn’t surprised by the findings.
“I’m very proud of the officers, the work they’re doing,” Young said.
Councilmember Robert Carling thanked Deputy City Manager Christine Martin and the Equity and Inclusion Subcommittee for their work in making the study a reality. He further commended the chief.
“Chief Young, I think this took a lot of courage on your part to agree to this and to go at it enthusiastically and with your full support,” Carling said.
Mayor Bob Woerner, Vice Mayor Gina Bonanno, and councilmembers Trish Munro and Brittni Kiick also expressed their appreciation to those involved in the Subcommittee and the department as a whole.
“It’s pretty incredible that our police force has acted in this unbiased way, and that’s not an easy thing to do. And that’s where the training and commitment to acting well is pretty incredible,” Woerner said. “There were many people involved, and they all deserve credit, but it really comes down to the people in the field — the way they act. We can all be very proud of (them) and the people who lead them.”