According to an article published on the LLNL lab’s news site, synthetic biology promises to sustainably produce commodity chemicals, treat human disease, steward the environment, and sustain agriculture. Each of these tasks exploit genetically modified organisms (GMO), but the unintended release (referred to as “escape”) of GMOs or their recombinant (non-native) DNA could disturb native ecosystems in unpredictable ways. Biocontainment strategies, such as “kill switches,” are therefore needed to limit unforeseen environmental disturbances. Kill-switch circuits prohibit GMO growth by induction of a toxin gene via an environmental signal—i.e., something that turns the kill switch “on,” such as a chemical, pH levels, temperature, or carbon dioxide levels.
To date, the majority of kill switches have been developed in Escherichia coli (E. coli), and tested under ideal laboratory conditions. Although some switch designs have been developed in other host strains—i.e., Pseudomonas putida (bacterium) and Saccharomyces cerevisiae (fungus)—moving kill switch parts that were developed in E. coli into alternative cellular hosts is challenging, resulting in unpredictable changes in kill-switch performance. GMOs developed for environmental applications will ultimately be deployed into uncontrolled environments, where unpredictable inputs and stressors will affect circuit function and failure. As kill-switch optimization strategies are ultimately host dependent, the major modes of escape in each host strain must be determined in order to develop robust kill switches for biocontainment.