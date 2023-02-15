LIVERMORE — Asbury United Methodist Church’s suggestion to build 16 “tiny homes” on its property to permanently house the homeless drew fire Monday from neighbors citing public safety and the proposal’s proximity to their residences as reasons to oppose the plan.
The church’s proposal dominated the city council meeting’s Public Forum, where five people spoke against the idea and followed by two who supported it.
Last month, Asbury United’s Senior Pathy Kathy La Point-Collup said the church was considering building tiny homes on 2.5 acres of its 10-acre property at 4743 East Ave. Each of the 250-square-foot houses would have a kitchen, a bedroom and heating and cooling system. La Point-Collup said church officials believed it was important to use its land to improve people’s lives after Hayward-based nonprofit Firm Foundation Community Housing approached them with the idea.
The suggestion immediately sparked controversy. Residents used Monday’s opportunity to address the city council, although Mayor John Marchand and Community Development Director Paul Spence said the church had not submitted a formal application for the development.
“I oppose the location because I believe it will be a direct threat to the health, safety and welfare of my neighborhood,” resident Kathy Pedrini said. “Asbury Church is not considering the negative impact this project will have on surrounding neighbors, and they clearly don’t want feedback from us. Health and safety should be a top priority. And this, I believe, is the wrong location for this project.”
Resident J.J. Olson told the council Asbury’s tiny homes proposal should be blocked before it ever gets to them and criticized city planners for advising church officials about the development process. She said the proposal “equates to a mental health drug and alcohol treatment center with residents not required to seek such aid.”
“This is about placement of the services in the middle of a residential area,” Olson said. “The design as it stands is for 16 homes surrounded on three sides by a residential area, is within walking distance of many schools and daycares, which are in close proximity, and is literally 30 feet from my back door.”
She accused Asbury officials of not listening to its neighbors and offering a one-sided presentation at a recent community meeting.
“I’ve been forced to think a lot about the word NIMBY as defined,” Olson said, referring the acronym for “Not In My Back Yard.” “I guess I am one, but the reality is I’m fighting for the physical, emotional and financial safety of my family and the surrounding community.”
Resident Barbara Silva said she was opposed to the project’s site about 3 miles from the Robert Livermore Community Center and its baseball and soccer fields, and gardens.
Resident Neal Mackanic said that because tiny home residents would not be required to accept services, it would lead to months or years of “dysfunctional behaviors, drug and alcohol abuse, mental health issues, all being lived out behind our house and near hundreds of residents in Livermore families.”
He noted that Goodness Village, a community of 28 tiny homes that opened at CrossWinds Church in Livermore in 2021, was ideal because it was located miles from residents’ homes. Cora Procbe said she feared the project will lead to increased crime.
On the other side, former Councilmember Trish Munro encouraged the city council and city’s staff to “provide housing for those who need it.”
“The idea that the village that’s being proposed by Asbury Methodist, which is fulfilling the primary mission of any religious organization, caring for those in need, is somehow threatening, I find disturbing,” Munro said. “I want to encourage all of you to continue the good work that’s been done in the past.”
Alan Marling said he learned at an informational meeting held by the church that scientific studies showed permanent housing for the homeless provides stability, hastens healing and prevents crime and drug use.
“I can think of nothing more Christian than building homes for those who most need them,” Marling said. “I would never try to tell the faithful to do otherwise.”
Marling added that people who don’t want to be considered NIMBYs who ignore scientific study and scripture to “step on the necks of the less fortunate,” should “stop acting like it.”
In response to the speakers’ concerns, La Point-Collup of Asbury said during an interview with The Independent that if the tiny home community is built, its management would require criminal background checks on those applying to live there; criminals would be kept out and public safety would not be compromised.
She pointed out that just because a person might have a mental health or substance abuse problem, it doesn’t make them a criminal.
La Point-Collup further added that the homeless are people who have had a catastrophe in their lives, such as losing their jobs or a major illness in their families; or some quit working to care for a family member.
“Once you’re out in the streets, it’s more likely that you’re going to have substance abuse because it’s self-medication,” she said.
Asbury’s proposal for permanent supportive housing would include social services programs around the clock, she added.
“These programs have shown over and over again that once people have a stable place to stay and lock their door and have a place to take a shower and sleep, that they really get their life back together,” La Point-Collup said. “We will have a social service partner that will work with them to ensure that happens.”
She further added that although residents would not be required to take part in rehabilitation programs, those who violate community rules would be told to leave.
“People, once they get housed, are so thrilled, they stay in their houses for the most part except to go about their business,” she said.
Spence told the council that he would notify its members if the city receives an application from Asbury. The proposal would go through the city’s planning commission before getting to the city council, he said. Spence added that city staff assists anyone considering a community project.
Upcoming Planning Commission Interviews
In council action, the members selected seven candidates to be interviewed to fill three positions on the city’s planning commission. Fourteen people, including incumbents John Stein and Jacob Anderson, applied.
Planning commissioners, who serve four-year appointed terms, advise the council on the city’s General Plan and proposed private and public developments and improvements. The candidates receiving the most votes were Yolanda Fintschenko, Tracy Kronzak, Anderson, Asa Strout, Erik Bjorklund, Carmelita (Mel) Chiong, and Neal Pann.
Interviews will occur March 2.