LIVERMORE — Although PG&E construction has recently stopped at Bear Creek Drive near Garaventa Hill, residents have expressed anger that the work application was approved by the city’s engineering department in the first place.
After noticing the PG&E workers near Bear Creek Drive and Garaventa Hill, nearby neighbors began asking questions about why power was being extended to an open space area that environmentalists recently battled and later won in court protecting it from a luxury housing project proposed by Lafferty Communities Inc.
One of the Bear Creek residents, Vladimir Pavlushkin, who worked for an environmental engineering consulting firm and has experience with encroachment permits, requested a copy of the work permit and studied the details.
He found that the residential power line was being pulled down Bear Creek Drive toward the open land of Garaventa Hill.
“That line is running parallel to existing utilities, and it’s not being hooked up to any of the existing infrastructure,” he explained.
He also noted that the line is more than three times more powerful than the existing neighborhood’s line — the kind of power needed for large estates.
He connected with PG&E officials and Livermore Senior Civil Engineer Farnoush Levers in a virtual conference call to discuss the details. During the meeting, which was recorded with the consent of the participants and submitted to The Independent, PG&E officials confirmed that the “betterment” work was triggered by the Lafferty development, but they said they weren’t aware the housing project wasn’t approved.
In an email to The Independent this week, PG&E Spokesperson Tamar Sarkissian expanded. She said that “after receiving an application from a developer (Lafferty), PG&E had requested a permit from the City of Livermore.”
“PG&E doesn’t perform work in the public right-of-way without obtaining permits first. Once we became aware of the status of the housing development, PG&E halted work. Work will remain halted until we receive further guidance on the future of the development,” Sarkissian explained. “To provide clarity, the betterment work was required by tariff rule 15 — CPUC approved rules for electric distribution service — for the development and has been put on hold along with the rest of the job. While the betterment work would indirectly benefit the community by providing overall grid stability, it appears there may have been some miscommunication around the purpose of the work. We have been working with the community to provide updated information and answer their questions.”
During the recorded meeting, Levers, the city’s senior civil engineer, said she didn’t know the application was connected to Lafferty Communities. She further added that PG&E has the right to upgrade its existing infrastructure as it sees fit.
Levers later stated in an email to The Independent that “PG&E did not indicate this work was tied to the Garaventa Hill Development on the permit application or plans.”
“PG&E applies for various permits within the city’s right-of-way to install their infrastructure for any and all purposes as is allowed by the Public Utility Code and PG&E’s Franchise Agreement,” she said. “As this work was initiated by PG&E to install infrastructure for their electrical system, it is up to PG&E to stop work, which is what they have chosen to do at this time.”
Pavlushkin, however, wasn’t satisfied with the city’s response, especially, he said, considering that the main line is being extended all the way down Bear Creek Drive parallel to existing utilities without the main line connecting to any other utilities.
“The city’s engineer is in charge of all encroachment permits in the city, and she’s in charge of the Garaventa Hill project,” he noted.
Garaventa Hill — located in north-eastern Livermore between Laughlin and Vasco roads near Altamont Creek Elementary School — became the subject of a lawsuit after the city council approved a 76-home, 32-acre housing development by Lafferty Communities on April 22, 2019. The project was later reduced to 44 homes.
The Hill, together with the Garaventa Wetlands Preserve, provides habitat for a variety of special-status species protected under the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) guidelines found in California Endangered Species Act and/or the federal Endangered Species Act. Open space advocates formed the Save the Hill Group, and leader Bianca Covarelli later took the matter to court upon discovering that the city had access to Dougherty Valley Settlement Agreement (DVSA) funds, which can be used for permanent trails, open space or agricultural preservation easements.
After Alameda County Superior Court Judge Frank Roesch rejected Save the Hill Group’s arguments, Save the Hill appealed his decision to the First Appellate Court of Appeal. In March, the three-judge panel ruled that Livermore City Council had failed to adequately consider whether the land could be purchased with DVSA funds and preserved before approving the development.
In July, the California Supreme Court rejected Livermore’s request to hear the matter and to depublish the lower court’s opinion. The Supreme Court’s decision allowed the First Appellate Court of Appeal’s opinion to become citable case law. As case law, the opinion could serve as a precedent requiring local governments to publicly disclose when they have conservation funds available to landowners to preserve a parcel before the landowner sells it to a developer.
The announcement that Lafferty was still pursuing its options in terms of development on the land was made during the last two minutes of an Oct. 10 city council meeting following questions from public commenters.
At the time, City Attorney Jason Alcala explained that the case has been remanded from the appellate court back to the trial court and that “the applicant is re-evaluating its next options.” (Read The Independent’s full story at https://bit.ly/Indy_HillDevelopment.)
In an email to The Independent this week, Alcala said the City of Livermore regularly issues encroachment permits to PG&E so that PG&E may work on its system.
“This is because PG&E, as a public utility, has the right to access the public right of way subject to the City’s time, place, and manner regulations. Here, it does not appear that PG&E advised the city that their work was related to the Garaventa Hill project, nor does it appear that the city asked PG&E the reason for the work – but it also does not appear that those conversations are part of the usual process,” he said. “Rather, like most PG&E applications for encroachment permits, PG&E applied to the city, and the city focused on whether the technical requirements for the work described in the application satisfied the city’s standards. This is not unusual since the issuance of utility encroachment permit is a ministerial act that does not involve a discretionary decision by the city. This means the city does not have the discretion to question the reasons why PG&E is working on its system. Said another way, when PG&E applies for an encroachment permit, if the application meets the city’s requirements, then PG&E is entitled to receive the permit.”
Speaking to The Independent this week, Covarelli criticized the city for quietly moving ahead with the development. She noted that there are a lot of angry residents.
“In my perspective, I did not know that conservation land and endangered species required utilities,” she joked. “Had we not asked the question, it would have been in the shadows.”