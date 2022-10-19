Logo - PG&E

LIVERMORE — Although PG&E construction has recently stopped at Bear Creek Drive near Garaventa Hill, residents have expressed anger that the work application was approved by the city’s engineering department in the first place.

After noticing the PG&E workers near Bear Creek Drive and Garaventa Hill, nearby neighbors began asking questions about why power was being extended to an open space area that environmentalists recently battled and later won in court protecting it from a luxury housing project proposed by Lafferty Communities Inc.