LIVERMORE — A long-standing proposal to develop Alameda County’s first new cemetery in 110 years near Livermore recently went before the Alameda County Planning Commission.
The initial hearing, held Feb. 7, drew both supporters and detractors. Those in favor said there was a need for an expansion of burial services in the growing Tri-Valley area. Others expressed concerns that the plans for a crematorium would interfere with Measure D, the county’s urban growth boundary.
Monte Vista Memorial Gardens — a proposal from a group identified as Monte Vista Memorial Investment Group LLC — would develop a 47-acre cemetery at 3656 Las Colina Road in an unincorporated area near Livermore. The area is agriculturally designated land adjacent to the 580 Freeway between the North Livermore Avenue and North First Street exits. Land is currently used for grazing.
Ron Kahn, a representative of the investment group, called the cemetery an important aspect for the Tri-Valley’s infrastructure.
“The Tri-Valley region has undergone significant population growth over the last couple of decades, including an increased diversity of the population as well,” Kahn told the panel. “We believe it's critical that the infrastructure of the county be developed to support that growth … Our goal is to develop and build a state-of-the-art final resting place and funeral home to support the needs of the region and others.”
The cemetery would include a funeral home, interment areas, a crematorium and mortuary. County reports said more than 1,200 deaths occur annually in the Tri-Valley with a need for 300 burials and about 750 cremations.
During the meeting, caller Jean King of Livermore said she was concerned that a crematorium would violate rules for Measure D, which voters passed in 2000 to protect agricultural areas.
“I do not object to having a cemetery out there. But I do object to having those urban uses that they're planning,” King said. “I know that we do have the two crematoriums in Livermore. I do not believe we need another one. We also have a funeral parlor in Livermore and Pleasanton. And we do have three cemeteries in Livermore, one of which I know does have Jewish use, because I've gone to services there.”
Resident Mike Fredrich agreed, saying a crematorium was not consistent with agricultural use.
“I don't have any problem with the cemetery that's within Measure D requirements, but the crematorium is not. It’s an urban use. It's a large building. It shouldn't be on ag land (and) shouldn't be on Measure D Land,” he said.
Two commissioners questioned how many cremations would occur. Kahn said about 750 a year for cemetery patrons.
“Sometimes you have a few in a day and sometimes there's days you don't have any,” Kahn said.
Kahn said the cemetery would include about five acres exclusively for the Tri-Valley’s growing Jewish community, which currently has to travel outside the area for burials. County reports said an estimated 40,000 Jews live in Alameda County, including 10,000 in the Tri-Valley.
“A little known fact regarding Jewish culture and life is that when a community comes into an area, one of the first things that is required is the development of a cemetery and consecrated burial grounds,” Kahn said. “Unfortunately, the existing infrastructure in the area now is either lacking or reaching its capacity, resulting in the need to develop this critical infrastructure to support Jewish life in the area.”
The Jewish area would provide services for Judaism’s three major groups — Orthodox, Conservative and Reform — accommodating religious restrictions unique to each.
Rabbi Raleigh Resnick, the spiritual leader of Chabad of the Tri-Valley, said Livermore’s Roselawn Cemetery was an option for the Jewish community, but it was filled to capacity. He said Jews must travel to use cemeteries in South San Francisco and Colma.
“There are no other opportunities for the Jewish community here,” Resnick said. “This is something which is a great need, something that will add so much to our community.”
If approved, the cemetery would be built in two phases, the first on 6.8 acres east of Arroyo Las Positas, where the funeral home, crematorium, entry plaza, single-story “Pavilion” building, an access road, parking lot and two interment areas would be constructed.
The second phase on 40.3 acres west of Arroyo Las Positas would include interment areas and roads, new wetland features, lakes, creek crossings and landscaping.
According to a county report, cemeteries are permitted on parcels zoned for agricultural use. The Planning Commission must issue a conditional use permit.
The county is currently accepting public comments on a draft of an environmental impact report for the project. The draft lists its potential significant environmental effects as concerns for air quality caused by pollution during construction; biological resources, including sensitive species, seasonal wetlands; cultural resources, such as tribal areas and human remains; and land and water quality.
“All of these impacts can be reduced to less than significant levels after mitigation is implemented,” the EIR executive summary said.
The public can read the draft report on the Planning Department’s website and make comments through Feb. 28. (bit.ly/Indy_MemorialGarden)
King said she also was concerned about flooding and plans for the facility to use a septic system.
“We don't need to put another septic system in,” she said. “If they want to move forward, they should find a hookup within a sanitary sewer system.”