LIVERMORE — The city council unanimously approved revisions to the downtown hotel plan by 2205 Railroad Avenue LLC, also known by its parent company Presidio.
The changes resulted in the removal of an underground parking garage from the design for a 133-room hotel on the southeast corner of Railroad Avenue and South Livermore Avenue. The project will now include on-site surface and off-site valet parking.
“I’m very much in support of this,” Councilmember Robert Carling said. “I hope that we can move forward.”
Carling expressed appreciation for Presidio’s patience throughout the years of delays, including Measure P and a worldwide pandemic. The project has seen its share of local controversy and been the subject of a referendum and political action.
During Monday’s meeting this week, public commenters also spoke in favor of the revisions with a theme of urgency to move forward with the hotel viewed as a critical tourism component for the local Wine Country. Livermore Valley Chamber of Commerce CEO Dawn Argula said the Tri-Valley’s rapidly expanding business sector supports healthy weekday hotel traffic and that capturing overnight weekend tourists is a critical piece of the regional tourism strategy.
“Presidio companies has brought us a thoughtful, elegant downtown project that will serve both a corporate business traveler and the Wine Country visitor,” Argula continued. “With a regional innovation economy of over $42 billion, it is imperative that we build the mechanisms to keep the tourism dollars at work inside the region.”
One speaker wondered how the city plans to address the future possible parking congestion. Attorney Winston Stromberg of Latham & Watkins LLP, representing community group Save Livermore Downtown (SLD), submitted a letter to the planning commission on the same topic. His letter called for the commission to work with planning staff to find a different location for the hotel’s required parking.
“SLD continues to support the development of a hotel in downtown Livermore and recognizes that the city and its voters realize the benefits the hotel will bring to downtown Livermore,” the letter dated May 24 read. “SLD remains concerned by the fact that the project’s use of the 2080 Railroad Avenue parcel for off-site parking is inconsistent with the Downtown Specific Plan and applicable planning and zoning rules.”
Carling noted that there had been several questions about valet parking for the project in the past.
“The people that are questioning valet parking are never going to stay in this hotel,” he continued. “I’m not sure that that’s an important point of view other than they don’t think valet will work, but the hotelier does think it’s going to work.”
Vice Mayor Gina Bonanno and Councilmember Trish Munro also said they were excited to see the hotel move forward, while Mayor Bob Woerner noted that it was the first time he’d only heard public commenters speaking all in favor of an item at a city council meeting. Councilmember Brittni Kiick said she sees the value of supporting the Wine Country industry.
“When we’re talking about wine, we are not just talking about wineries,” she said. “We're talking about one piece of critical infrastructure for our economy as a whole … I don't particularly like wine very much, but I do really like the wine industry, because I understand that if the wine industry falls, it is the first domino that could destroy our service industry as a whole.”