The first game of 2023 was a learning experience for the Granada High School football team, which fell 42-3 to visiting Monte Vista on Aug. 25.
“It’s the first real game that we played, so, hey, we’ve just got to learn from this,” said Granada coach Marc Moses, who said the team’s effort was good. “We’re young, especially on the defensive side of the ball. … It’s a long season and that’s why it’s a grind, and we’ve got to put this one behind us and get ready to play Heritage.”
The Matadors travel to face Heritage-Brentwood on Friday at 7 p.m. Heritage won its opener 28-25 over Foothill on Aug. 25.
In its opener, Granada was outgained 392-228 by Monte Vista, which never trailed. Mustangs quarterback Brayden Turner completed 15 of his 18 pass attempts for 207 yards and three touchdowns. Teammate Julian McMahan rushed for a game-high 160 yards and the final two touchdowns of the game, both in the second half.
Granada’s points were achieved by Brandon Niemeyer, who nailed a 39-yard field goal with seven minutes, 45 seconds left in the second quarter to narrow Monte Vista’s lead to 14-3. It concluded a 56-yard drive by the Matadors that took nearly six minutes off the clock. Granada’s Quinn Boyd rushed for a first down on a fourth-and-one play on the Matadors’ 31-yard-line to keep the drive alive, and he also completed three passes for 34 yards on the drive.
But Monte Vista immediately answered with a 90-yard kickoff return by Brayden Breedlove for a touchdown, and the Mustangs scored again four plays later and led 28-3 at halftime.
The Matadors rushed for 118 yards in the game, led by Estevan Duarte (57 yards) and Boyd (50 yards). But Monte Vista limited Granada’s passing attack to 100 yards. Mikey Boyd had a team-high five catches for 40 yards for the Matadors, and teammate Peyton Richards had four catches for 34 yards. Niemeyer recovered a Monte Vista fumbled punt return in the second quarter, and Riley Winchell and Viliami Fisiiahi produced sacks in the game for the Matadors.