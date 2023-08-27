SPORTS-GRANADA FOOTBALL.jpg

The first game of 2023 was a learning experience for the Granada High School football team, which fell 42-3 to visiting Monte Vista on Aug. 25.

“It’s the first real game that we played, so, hey, we’ve just got to learn from this,” said Granada coach Marc Moses, who said the team’s effort was good. “We’re young, especially on the defensive side of the ball. … It’s a long season and that’s why it’s a grind, and we’ve got to put this one behind us and get ready to play Heritage.”