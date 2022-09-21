LIVERMORE – The City of Livermore recently sold a piece of property known as the old Lucky site to Eden Housing.
The downtown parcel bounded by L Street, Railroad Avenue, the extension of K Street and Veterans Way was greenlighted for the development of an affordable housing complex to be built by developer Eden Housing. According to a press release from the city, the close of escrow took place on Sept. 7 and secures another key property for the development around or near Stockmen’s Park. Eden Housing, SPARC Theater and Quest Science Center now either lease or own nearby properties, and “all have agreed to take the next steps needed to develop,” the release continued. SPARC Theater also closed escrow on Sept. 9.
Eden Housing’s senior project developer Matt Graves said he is pleased to assist Livermore’s efforts to house its vital workforce and combat the housing crisis.
“This site is an exciting opportunity for Livermore, my hometown,” Graves stated. “Residents will enjoy easy access to transportation, education, restaurants, and entertainment. We look forward to contributing to the community of small family-owned businesses that make Livermore so special.”
The transfer to Eden follows controversy surrounding the project and the sale of land, including lawsuits and a referendum attempt. Those opposed to the approved Eden plan objected to the location of the project and were incensed by the council’s decision to sell the land to the developer.
In a press release from Save Livermore Downtown (SLD) spokesperson Jean King pointed out the sale took place just eight weeks before the election.
“The councilmembers are well aware that an overwhelming percentage of voters want Eden Housing moved off the very center of our town,” King said. “They know this to be true from polls that have been taken, and from the welcoming response they received from a preponderance of citizens when they went door to door gathering signatures.”
She continued, “To find support for their flawed plan, the council and their supporters are trying to make the relocation of the Eden development appear hopeless. A relocation will be more complicated than before, but their illegal action cannot overcome our drive to have our community celebrate the natural world that surrounds us with an amenity-filled downtown park.”
Those in favor of moving Eden Housing had also initiated a referendum to challenge the city’s decision to sell land to Eden. However, the city clerk had declined to process the signatures submitted in July, saying that because the referendum challenged an administrative, not legislative, act, it was not subject to referendum. At the time, the clerk had said, “I have a duty to ensure voters are not misled throughout the election process. Processing this as a referendum would have misled voters into believing the act itself is subject to referendum.”
The group that brought the referendum forward later filed suit, with requests to stay the sale of city property to Eden. Courts have rejected the stay.
Despite what the city claimed, the referendum was legal because it challenges a legislative act, which is required for a city action to be referred to the ballot. “There are many reasons why this is so, but here’s one example. The challenged resolution requires the City to devote millions of dollars in public funds to Eden to develop the project, and courts have found that the expenditure of public funds is a legislative action. Here the City has agreed to loan $7.8 million to Eden at 3% interest rate over 55 years to purchase the project, provide $5.5 million to Eden to pay for the costs of the public open space that Eden must provide, and spend up to $4.3 million of public funds to address the contamination on the site. The City has committed itself to over $17 million in public funds for this project.”
King continued, “So now we know that their fear of losing the referendum at the polls is so strong that the Council and their supporters are willing to turn our democracy on its head by breaking the law. Their actions are so outrageous that they are incentivizing us to elect those who want the Eden project moved to a nearby location, or a site of the City’s choosing. We will go door to door, write letters, engage social media, and donate money in support of those candidates who want to relocate Eden Housing.”
King said a new council can offer Eden more benefits.
“For example, if Eden were moved across Railroad Avenue to the north, as many as 100 more affordable housing units could be built, and an automated parking garage could enable more parking stalls,” she continued. “The cost for the 117 underground stalls that Eden plans to build would be almost $6 million cheaper in an automated garage.”
The SLD spokesperson went on to add that a significant space on the former Lucky site could remain as the public open space that Eden must provide, but it would be larger and more engaging.
“Issues from below ground contamination could be avoided, and teacher housing opportunities could be discussed with the Livermore Joint Unified School District,” King said. “Finally, new funding sources not previously aired would become part of the discussion. Of course, if the Court of Appeal rules that the design of Eden’s buildings does not meet the Downtown Specific Plan standards, then Eden would need to redesign its project, providing an opportunity to explore alternative locations for the project. Because at least seven of the standards that were violated in the current plan would not be an issue in the new location, construction costs would be lowered.”
King said that if all these benefits did not bring Eden and the city together, the new council would review all its legal options.
“Complications for Eden could be expensive and time consuming,” King said. “What the sale of the city’s land teaches us is that we need a new council to work with Eden. Finally, they will give both Eden and the community the much-promised win-win.”