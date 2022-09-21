LOGO - Eden Housing.jpg

LIVERMORE – The City of Livermore recently sold a piece of property known as the old Lucky site to Eden Housing.

The downtown parcel bounded by L Street, Railroad Avenue, the extension of K Street and Veterans Way was greenlighted for the development of an affordable housing complex to be built by developer Eden Housing. According to a press release from the city, the close of escrow took place on Sept. 7 and secures another key property for the development around or near Stockmen’s Park. Eden Housing, SPARC Theater and Quest Science Center now either lease or own nearby properties, and “all have agreed to take the next steps needed to develop,” the release continued. SPARC Theater also closed escrow on Sept. 9.