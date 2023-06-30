Sandia Laboratory Federal Credit Union, which has a branch office in Livermore, has been ranked as one of the top credit unions in New Mexico byForbes for the sixth consecutive year, dating back to 2018 when the business magazine began publishing its rankings.
“We are honored to be included once again on Forbes’ list, as it reflects [our] commitment to deliver financial products and services that create jobs, housing, security, and growth for our members,” said credit union CEO Stephanie Sherrodd.