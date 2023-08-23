Ali Pinar, a computer scientist and software designer at Sandia National Laboratories in Livermore, has been named a 2023 Fellow by the Society of Industrial and Applied Mathematics (SIAM) for leadership in computing network research.
Pinar has been at Sandia since 2008 and is a Distinguished Member of the Data Science & Cyber Analytics Department. According to his Sandia biography, he is currently working on ways to “infer global properties of a network based on limited samples [by applying] techniques of sublinear algorithms in a practical setting.”
“Networks can take various forms, such as physical networks like power grids, cyber networks, or water networks,” Pinar explained. “These networks have significant consequences if they fail. There are also biological networks within bodies.”
Pinar said he and his fellow network scientists look for patterns, potentially preparing for worst-case scenarios. It’s all a matter of looking for behavior that deviates from the norm.
“But to define what’s abnormal, you need to understand what’s normal,” Pinar said. “If you look at a functional unit, like protein interaction networks, you understand how proteins function in a body. If you observe a cluster of proteins suddenly appearing at the same time, you know they must have a purpose. It cannot be mere coincidence. Then you begin to investigate: What are they doing concurrently? What is the function of this protein? What is the pathway? How do they interact?”
Pinar is a member of SIAM and the designation as a 2023 Fellow is peer recognition of his accomplishments. The award reads, “for theoretical, algorithmic, and application impacts, and community leadership in combinatorial scientific computing and network science.”
A native of Turkey, Pinar earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Bilkent University in Ankara. He later earned his doctorate in computer science at the University of Illinois and has become a U.S. citizen.