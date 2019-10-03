Savannah Skinner, 10, from Jackson Avenue School in Livermore, was the only school striker for the climate at Livermore City Hall on Sept. 27. Skinner's mother, Deborah Fields, asked her daughter a few questions about why she thought it was important to make a stand in front of City Hall. "Because we are in a climate crisis and adults aren't taking it seriously and it's my generation that will be taking the consequences," Skinner told her mother. And what does she hope will happen as a result of children demonstrating for the environment and against global warming? "Well, I hope that adults will get educated, stop using fossil fuels and reduce big company pollution," Skinner said.