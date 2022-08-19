The California Court of Appeal has denied a motion filed by the City of Livermore and Eden Housing to dismiss the Save Livermore Downtown (SLD) appeal of its lawsuit.
After the Superior Court rejected SLD’s challenge of the city’s approval of the Eden Housing development project last February, SLD filed an appeal with the appellate court in April. The city and Eden Housing filed a motion to dismiss or expedite the appeal in July, and California Attorney General Rob Bonta filed an amicus brief supporting the motion. SLD vigorously argued against the proposed dismissal, filing an opposition to the motion on Aug. 15.
The Court of Appeal issued an order denying the dismissal motion on Aug. 18. In a press release sent to The Independent, SLD representative Jean King wrote, “This is an important victory. We are extremely pleased that the appellate court recognized our serious concerns and is allowing us a full process before the court. We have strong arguments that the city and Eden did not follow the Downtown Specific Plan requirements or CEQA (California Environmental Quality Act) regulations.”
King’s statement noted, “Now, we will be able to brief the merits of our case as the Rules of Court normally require. The decision of the Court of Appeal follows California case law and established precedent; it respects the constitutional rights of our citizens.”
Although the Court of Appeal denied the city and Eden’s dismissal motion, it granted them an expedited appeal. SLD’s opening brief must be filed by Sept. 12, 2022. The City/Eden brief is due 20 days later, and the SLD reply brief 20 days after that. Oral arguments will take place potentially on Nov. 16, Nov. 30 or Dec. 14, 2022.
In regard to expediting SLD’s appeal, King’s release stated, “Although the timeframe for the appeal has been accelerated, it exceeds the 60-day limit that the city and Eden asked the Court to set. A very compressed time period would have curtailed SLD’s rights to brief the appeal and have oral argument before the court, as is the normal practice.
“Under the court’s proposed schedule, SLD can make its arguments in an appropriate timeframe.”
In a conversation, King explained, “As a result, there is nothing unreasonable about the appellate court’s decision to expedite the appeal. In fact, after noting the importance of preserving our briefing rights, the statement we filed concluded by saying that we did not oppose acceleration of the court hearing.”
King expanded, “Citizens on both sides of the downtown housing development want the matter resolved. SLD certainly would like an alternative location for the Eden project to move forward as soon as possible.”
In finishing, King said, “Because the opportunity to make our arguments has not been curtailed by a 60-day limit, we welcome both the court’s denial of a dismissal of our appeal and the decision to expedite it.”
The Independent reached out to Mayor Bob Woerner and City Attorney Jason Alcala for their comments. Senior Assistant City Attorney Kimberly Cilley responded to note that Alcala was out of the office as The Independent prepared to publish this story online on Friday, Aug. 19. She added, “The city is very pleased that the Court of Appeal granted the city’s Motion to Expedite, and we look forward to a full resolution of the merits in a timely manner."
This story will be updated to reflect any additional comments when they are submitted.