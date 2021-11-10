LIVERMORE — Following Alameda County Superior Court Judge Frank Roesch’s ruling that Save Livermore Downtown (SLD) must put up a bond of $500,000 to offset costs and damages that Eden Housing Inc. might incur as a result of delay, the community group said it will continue to fight.
Agreeing with the judge's ruling, opponents criticized SLD for holding up the project.
The lawsuit brought on by SLD in June followed community contention surrounding the downtown development of Eden’s 130-unit affordable housing complex, which was approved by the council May 25. The group stated that it filed the suit because the council refused to seriously consider alternatives to the project that would provide both affordable housing and a large centrally located park. Slated for the city’s Downtown Core — the area bounded by Railroad Avenue, L Street, Veterans Way and the extension of L Street — the project is planned for 130 affordable housing units.
In response, Eden requested the court to mandate that SLD post the bond to offset delay damages brought on by the suit. Ruling against SLD, Roesch deemed that SLD’s lawsuit was filed for the purpose of delay.
In a press release submitted by SLD spokesperson Jean King, the group stated that the court’s task to assess whether Eden met the specific statutory requirements necessary to grant the motion did not involve an assessment of the merits of the case.
“While Save Livermore Downtown believes that the court acted in error in granting Eden Housing’s motion for the reasons we explained to the California Court of Appeal, we disagree with Mayor Woerner that the lawsuit is meritless,” the release continued. The comment referred to statements made in an East Bay Times Nov. 7 article, in which Livermore Mayor Bob Woerner had stated, “I believe this is a delaying tactic and that the people behind Save Livermore Downtown will do and say whatever they have to in order to delay and prevent the project."
Daniela Ogden, Eden Housing vice president of communications, said that Eden Housing agrees with the court’s decision to enforce Section 529.2’s bond requirement in this case.
“We believe that the court was correct in its assessment that Save Downtown Livermore’s lawsuit was brought to delay the development of much-needed affordable housing,” she said. “We have no other comment at this time as the case is still pending before the superior court.”
The merits of the case will be addressed by the court at the writ of mandate trial scheduled for February 4, 2022. SLD recently filed its opening brief on the merits in support of its lawsuit, including arguments that the city failed to comply with the California Environmental Quality Act and planning and zoning laws in approving Eden Housing’s project.
“The (East Bay Times) article includes quotes from City Engineer Bob Vinn and Vice Mayor Trish Munro downplaying the contamination issues at the Eden Housing site and the planned clean-up of the site,” the SLD release stated. “However, the soil at the site, which was used historically as a train depot and for dry cleaners, is known to be contaminated with volatile organic compounds and other chemicals of concern.”
The release continues, “But in a report published June 25, 2021, San Francisco Bay Regional Water Quality Control Board staff raised new concerns about the city’s plan to remediate volatile organic compounds and mitigate vapor intrusion risks to future residents at the site of the proposed Eden Housing project. In that report, staff said that the city’s proposed clean-up levels ‘are neither appropriately justified nor acceptable.’ The report also questioned the city’s contention that the project’s planned ventilated garage ‘is an engineering control that mitigates potential vapor intrusion.’”
SLD further stated that the $500,000 bond the court required to be posted is “only relevant if the city and Eden Housing are victorious in the lawsuit, and even then, Eden Housing will have to prove to the court using admissible evidence that the lawsuit caused it financial damage, and have the court accept that proof, before it can collect anything on the bond.”
Those who support the current plans approved by the council have stressed the importance of immediately providing affordable homes to a community that’s seen a large portion of residents priced out. They further cite the risk of losing $14.4 million in Alameda County A1 affordable housing funds if the project doesn’t begin construction by the end of 2022. In previous months, SLD has published its “Downtown Alternative” plan, claiming it would create 100 more affordable housing units than the 130 units the Eden plan proposes across Railroad Avenue. The group noted that the housing funds could transfer to this new location. It further stated that the alternative would be on a site that is “not subject to historical contamination from train, dry cleaning, and other industrial operations from the past.”
Following requests for comment on the recent ruling, members of the Livermore City Council either expressed opposition to SLD’s actions or remained silent. While Livermore Councilmember Gina Bonanno declined to comment on the pending litigation until the court issues its decision next spring, she said she thinks the judge's ruling requiring SLD to post a bond covering Eden's damages "speaks clearly for itself."
Councilmember Robert Carling said what SLD is doing is “extremely disappointing.”
“And the lawsuit simply seeks to delay the construction of needed affordable housing,” Carling continued. “In the interest of bringing the community together, they should drop the lawsuit immediately, saving everyone time and money.”
When asked for statements from Woerner, Vice Mayor Trish Munro and Councilmember Brittni Kiick, Woerner referred to his statement in the Times quoted above, Munro declined to comment and Kiick did not respond.
SLD concluded that it would fight, “in court and out of it, to win a high-quality project with more affordable housing and a welcoming park in the center of town – one that will truly serve Livermore for generations to come.”