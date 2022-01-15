Following Livermore City Council’s decision to loan 2205 Railroad Avenue LLC funds to acquire and construct a valet parking lot, Save Livermore Downtown (SLD) issued a press release stating that a portion of the Jan. 10 staff report provided incorrect information to the public.
The staff report stated that switching from underground parking beneath the hotel to valet parking on a surface lot was necessary because of actions taken by citizens who filed referendums and an initiative – the 2018 Referendum, the 2019 Referendum, and the 2019 Central Park Plan Initiative.
“Staff asserts – without any supporting evidence – that these measures caused the hotel to be significantly delayed, resulting in increased construction, operation, and maintenance costs making underground parking infeasible,” SLD stated. “As a result, the report states that a surface parking lot for hotel parking is needed. This is simply untrue. The facts do not support the staff’s conclusion that citizen efforts to improve the proposed Downtown Plan, which did not follow the priorities expressed in the city’s 2017 Public Outreach Process, led to the loss of the hotel’s underground parking.”
SLD pointed out that the delay caused by the 2018 Referendum “amounted to only 7 weeks—from October 11, 2018, when it was presented to the city, until November 26, 2018, when the City Council approved it.”
“The council could have submitted the referendum to the voters, but they decided to adopt it instead and to repeal parts of the Specific Plan,” the release continued. “Importantly, none of the provisions of the Specific Plan repealed by the referendum addressed the hotel’s parking issues, so this referendum would not have caused a delay.”
SLD additionally noted that the hotel’s decision to pursue surface parking preceded both the 2019 Referendum and 2019 Initiative. The staff report states that in May 2019, when the city council made revisions to the Downtown Specific Plan, “the provision of between 70 to 150 parking spaces in a new public or private parking facility accessed from K Street was included in the project at that time as an alternative to an underground parking garage.”
“Thus, those measures – which came after May 2019 – could not have influenced the hotel’s decision,” SLD continued. “The reality is that the hotel developer wants surface parking instead of underground parking because it would likely save them over $10 million. In March 2020, International Parking Design, a leading parking design firm, indicated that an underground parking garage with an irregular footprint built using union labors would cost $85,000 per space, in contrast to just $10,000 per space for a surface lot.”
SLD said that citizens who have long supported measures to improve the city’s Downtown Plan should not be blamed for the hotel developer’s decision to value engineer their project.
“With no evidence to support alleged ‘infeasibility’ it is clear that abandoning underground parking was simply a hotel decision to avoid the burden of this expense,” SLD concluded.
Some of the speakers at the council meeting reproached citizens who backed the ballot measures mentioned in the city’s staff report.
Laning Thompson of the Tri-Valley Anti-Poverty Collaborative said the developer's decision for surface parking made sense.
"These delays have been caused by a combination of adverse factors, in particular opposition by certain groups and the pandemic," she said. "These delays have caused these, as well as some other affordable housing projects, to become much more costly than originally estimated because construction costs have so greatly increased. That made the hotel's underground parking plan infeasible, hence the need for valet parking."
Winemaker Karl Wente said the hotel was needed for the wineries, craftsmen, artists, the city's food culture and downtown businesses.
"We should be a little bit more mad at how much money these delays are costing us," Wente said. "We do know where and why these delays are coming to be, and we need to move forward.”
Sherry Nigg, who owns property downtown encouraged the council to approve the parking plan and hotel.
"We've had so many delays, and it's taken so long, and I'm thankful for the speakers tonight that clearly stated all the reasons that we need the hotel and all the reasons for the delays," she said. "The delays need to stop. This hotel will help our downtown businesses, restaurants, wineries and just people coming to enjoy our downtown. It's truly been long enough."