LIVERMORE — The California Supreme Court has denied Save Livermore Downtown’s (SLD) petition for review of its Eden Housing case.

In May 2021, the Livermore City Council voted in favor of the Eden Housing development consisting of 130 affordable housing units. As approved, the project would construct two four-story buildings in downtown Livermore at a location bounded by Railroad Avenue, L Street, Veterans Way and the extension of K Street.