LIVERMORE — The California Supreme Court has denied Save Livermore Downtown’s (SLD) petition for review of its Eden Housing case.
In May 2021, the Livermore City Council voted in favor of the Eden Housing development consisting of 130 affordable housing units. As approved, the project would construct two four-story buildings in downtown Livermore at a location bounded by Railroad Avenue, L Street, Veterans Way and the extension of K Street.
Eden Housing President and CEO Linda Mandolini expressed gratitude to the “California Supreme Court for supporting affordable housing and reinforcing the importance of the City of Livermore’s vision to provide diverse housing opportunities to its community.”
“This is the third ruling against Save Livermore Downtown, and it’s our sincere hope that we can now focus on moving forward with developing much-needed affordable housing rather than wasting precious time and resources on meritless lawsuits,” Mandolini continued. “We are thankful to the City of Livermore’s steadfast support of this development and look forward to welcoming low-income families and residents who are in dire need of finding a place to call home.”
Livermore Mayor John Marchand added, “It has been troubling to watch a small group of wealthy individuals waste millions of dollars in carefully orchestrated campaigns in a misguided attempt to stop the construction of 130 affordable apartments for families whose members live and work in Livermore. It is gratifying to see that the courts, time and again, have upheld the city’s decisions to support local families and children.”
SLD spokesperson Jean King said that SLD’s members will continue advocating for appropriately planned and sited development projects that will revitalize downtown Livermore and unify the community, in addition to providing low-cost housing.
The SLD suit was denied in the Alameda County Superior Court and the Appellate Court, before the group filed the petition for review with the Supreme Court. SLD asked the Supreme Court to take up the suit to clarify conflicting interpretations of state laws.
“SLD’s petition to the California Supreme Court raised important land use planning and policy issues that need substantial clarification for local agencies, developers, communities, and the public,” she wrote in a statement to The Independent. “California law requires proposed development projects to be consistent with the adopted land use planning documents in the jurisdiction where the project would be located. However, when a city is faced with evidence that a project does not fully comply with one or more mandatory, objective design standards in a city’s land use planning documents, how much deference does the city have to look past that evidence and still approve the project?”
On this point, the group highlighted other conflicts in Court of Appeal decisions across California, “showing that a uniform rule was necessary from the Supreme Court to provide clarity to the public and minimize future litigation.”
For instance, SLD explained that in one Court of Appeal opinion—Napa Citizens for Honest Government v. Napa County Board of Supervisors—the court wrote, “The question is not whether there is a direct conflict between some mandatory provision of a general plan and some aspect of a project, but whether the project is compatible with, and does not frustrate, the general plan’s goals and policies.”
King continued, “However, other Courts of Appeal, including in Spring Valley Lake Association v. City of Victorville, have taken a different approach, explaining that ‘a project’s consistency with a general plan’s broader policies cannot overcome a project’s inconsistency with a general plan’s more specific, mandatory and fundamental policies.’”
“The Supreme Court missed a golden opportunity to provide clarity on these issues, which actually could have streamlined the development of critically needed housing in California,” King stated. “SLD supports affordable housing and believes the development of new affordable housing projects in Livermore is critical for our city and its residents to thrive. Nevertheless, SLD continues to believe that the City of Livermore inappropriately approved the Eden Housing project on the catalyst site in downtown Livermore when it ignored substantial evidence that the project was inconsistent with several objective, mandatory standards in Livermore’s Downtown Specific Plan.”
King went on to note that nearly the entire Eden project would be four stories in height, in excess of what the Livermore Specific Plan design standards allow.
King concluded, “SLD’s members will continue to fight for a vision of downtown Livermore that will bring the community together, revitalize the downtown core, and provide housing opportunities that are in suitable locations and comply with the city’s land use plans.”