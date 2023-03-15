LIVERMORE — The community group Save Livermore Downtown (SLD) recently filed a petition for review following the First District Court of Appeal’s decision regarding Eden Housing.
In a press release submitted by SLD spokesperson Jean King, the group stated that it believed the appellate court “erred when it ruled against SLD in its challenge to the City of Livermore’s May 2021 approval of Eden Housing’s residential project in the city’s Downtown Core.” On March 7, SLD filed the petition for review with the California Supreme Court requesting that the Supreme Court grant review of SLD’s case.
In response, Linda Mandolini, Eden Housing president and CEO, said it is “truly disappointing that, after two years of lawsuits and consistent losses, Save Livermore Downtown continues to take meritless legal actions with the aim to stall the Downtown Livermore project.”
“If these suits hadn’t been filed, we would now be welcoming 130 families to their new homes,” Mandolini continued. “Given the scope and scale of the affordable housing crisis we face in the Bay Area and California, it is tragic that groups like SLD continue to look for (California Environmental Quality Act) loopholes to derail housing that would help so many individuals and families in dire need of a place to call home. These lawsuits, not only hurt the people who really need a home, they also continue to make it harder for our local businesses to hire local workers.”
King noted that the California Supreme Court has discretion to determine which appellate decisions it will review and the grounds for that Court’s review are narrow. As a result, she stated that SLD focused its petition on a legal issue in its case that meets those grounds.
“SLD’s petition addresses important questions of law related to the level of deference courts are to give to cities and counties approving housing projects and the findings that must be made as part of those approvals,” the release stated.
“The petition recognizes that there are various lines of appellate opinions about what it means for a project to be ‘consistent’ with an applicable land use planning document, such as a general plan or a specific plan, and that those cases are challenging to reconcile with one another,” the SLD release continued. “In addition, the petition notes that recent amendments to the state’s Housing Accountability Act (HAA) may have muddied the waters on this issue even further, presenting an issue that has never been considered by the California Supreme Court.”
As SLD wrote in its petition:
“The tension between the very real need for housing, which the HAA seeks to address, and the need for consistent compliance with objective local development standards should be addressed by this Court to provide clarity not only for local agencies, but also for housing developers and concerned citizens. Accordingly, the court should use this opportunity to clarify the scope of a local agency’s ability to use objective standards in its general and specific plans to guide the design of new housing development projects and ensure that such projects are designed consistent with the agency’s policy decisions. Doing so would ensure that disputes over the interpretation and application of development standards are minimized and would allow housing projects to be appropriately shaped by the local agency’s land use authority. If this Court grants review, it could issue guidance that would create a level playing field that local agencies, project developers, and local communities could all understand. Further, as discussed below, the Court could use this case to articulate a construction that addresses both the goals of the HAA and the need to maintain consistency with local planning documents. By removing ambiguity over applicable standards, the Court would actually streamline the development of critically needed new housing.”
According to King, SLD expects the city and Eden Housing to oppose SLD’s petition later this month, and assuming they do, SLD will respond to their arguments in early April. SLD believes California Supreme Court review would provide an opportunity to clarify existing law, and that the Court should grant the petition so SLD can demonstrate how the city inappropriately determined that the Eden Housing project was consistent with the city’s Downtown Specific Plan.
King concluded in the release, “We look forward to the Court’s review of the petition.”