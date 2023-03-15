LOGO - Eden Housing.jpg

LIVERMORE — The community group Save Livermore Downtown (SLD) recently filed a petition for review following the First District Court of Appeal’s decision regarding Eden Housing.

In a press release submitted by SLD spokesperson Jean King, the group stated that it believed the appellate court “erred when it ruled against SLD in its challenge to the City of Livermore’s May 2021 approval of Eden Housing’s residential project in the city’s Downtown Core.” On March 7, SLD filed the petition for review with the California Supreme Court requesting that the Supreme Court grant review of SLD’s case.