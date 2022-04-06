LIVERMORE — After years of fighting to save a portion of open space in Livermore from development, residents in Livermore found victory last week when a three-judge panel on the California Court of Appeal overturned the previous ruling of Alameda Superior Court Judge Frank Roesch.
The decision confirmed that the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) requires local governments to disclose the availability of conservation funding in Environmental Impact Reports (EIR) before greenlighting development, which the City of Livermore had not done.
Plaintiff attorney Jessica Blome of Greenfire Law said the precedential ruling will likely affect several municipalities and county governments across the state.
“These governments routinely enter into agreements with developers, who cannot locate land for mitigation at the time of their development, to place money in a fund to use when undeveloped land becomes available,” Blome continued. “Nobody is policing these agreements, and the governments are routinely ignoring them. This ruling makes it clear that the governments must disclose the existence of the agreements and funding available when targeted land is proposed for development.”
Agreeing with activist group Save the Hill on March 30, the three appellate judges ruled that the Livermore City Council had failed to adequately consider whether Garaventa Hill could be purchased and conserved before approving a 76-home, 32-acre housing development by Lafferty Communities Inc. on April 22, 2019. The area is in north-eastern Livermore between Laughlin and Vasco roads near Altamont Creek Elementary School. The Hill together with the Garaventa Wetlands Preserve provides habitat for a variety of special-status species protected under the California CEQA guidelines found in California Endangered Species Act and/or the federal Endangered Species Act. These species include the California red-legged frog, California tiger salamander, California burrowing owl, San Joaquin kit fox, western spadefoot toad, vernal pool fairy shrimp, Livermore tarplant, palmate-bracted bird’s beak, and Congdon’s tarplant.
Following the April 2019 council decision, which was met with shouting from those from the public in attendance who were opposed to the Lafferty development, longtime resident and leader of Save the Hill, Bianca Covarelli, filed suit the next month.
She spoke to The Independent this week, explaining how she became the leader of a fight to preserve the hill a decade ago, when various forms of Lafferty’s project for the area had come before the planning commission. She noted that the land is home to Native American (Ohlone) cultural sites and a host of endangered species; it also connects to Brushy Peak Regional Preserve — making it the go-to place for locals to hike, bike and enjoy the outdoors.
“I have seen the San Joaquin kit fox, and I’ve seen the burrowing owls, so I just started feeling very connected with the earth,” she said.
Before deciding to file a lawsuit, Covarelli said she wondered how it would be possible for developers to avoid harming the species.
“As I got more involved, I realized they couldn’t,” she continued.
Covarelli’s May 2019 lawsuit contended that the Livermore City Council had violated CEQA by certifying the RFEIR, which failed to adequately: 1) evaluate the no-project alternative, 2) mitigate the project’s environmental impacts, 3) identify appropriate compensatory mitigation for the permanent loss of about 32 acres, 4) and evaluate the possibility of preserving Garaventa Hills. Covarelli and her group, Save the Hill, had asked the superior court to set aside the approval and certification of the Reissued Final Environmental Impact Report (RFEIR) and to order the city to prepare a legally adequate EIR.
However, on April 20, 2020, Roesch determined that while the activist group had won on merits, its members had not “exhausted its administrative remedies in challenging the RFEIR as inadequate.” He denied the petition.
Covarelli said, “Everyone, and I mean everyone — experts we talked to, environmental experts, environmental lawyers — they all said, ‘We are shocked by his ruling.’ And the judges said the same thing.”
Based on data from Thomson Reuters, 35% percent of Roesch’s cases have been fully reversed on appeal, and 44% have been reversed in full or reversed in part. According to a 2021 report from the Judicial Council of California, in fiscal years 2018-2020, the average reversal rate is 16-18% for civil cases. Roesch faced Commission on Judicial Performance discipline in 2020 for displaying a “lack of dispassionate neutrality and the courtesy to others that is expected of judges.” The full report can be viewed here: https://bit.ly/Indy_Roesch.
The appellate court's ruling last week stated that the Dougherty Valley Settlement Agreement (DVSA) should have been disclosed in the EIR. The DVSA stemmed from a 1999 lawsuit from Citizens for Balanced Growth against the Zone 7 Water Agency for deciding to deliver water to homes outside its jurisdiction in Contra Costa County (a move the plaintiffs alleged was illegal). DVSA gave the city settlement funds to be used for permanent trails, open space or agricultural preservation easements.
“The council had an obligation to make (the public) aware of the conservation funds and also make the landowners aware of the conservation funds so that they would know conservation was an option,” she said.
City Planning Manager Steve Stewart and Alcala said they are reviewing the Court of Appeal’s opinion and do not have any comment at this time. Former Livermore Mayor John Marchand agreed that the court ruling stated the DVSA should have been disclosed in the EIR, but noted he spoke with staff who indicated the owners had been notified of the funds. The Independent has submitted a public records request and will continue its reporting on this topic. A follow-up article is expected in the coming weeks to incorporate comments and information from the city.
While Covarelli said she wasn’t anti-development and that housing was needed, she wasn’t sure how placing multi-million-dollar homes on environmentally sensitive open space would solve the affordable housing crisis. She became emotional as she described her advocacy and the result.
“We have to do better as humans,” she said. “I mean, we talk about saving the environment, but what are we doing to do that? And it’s not enough to know we have to do better. We’re here as stewards; we don’t own these spaces. We are literally here for a blip of time, and if we don’t do better, one day, everything is going to be covered with concrete and steel.”