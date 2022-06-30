LIVERMORE — The City of Livermore is reconsidering plans for a treatment facility after learning the state funding portion of the project has been exhausted.
The funding, made available through the Behavioral Health Continuum Infrastructure Program, would have created a treatment center for substance and medication abuse, and the homeless at 2347 Walnut Street in Livermore.
The site was home to Victory Baptist Church and the city had advanced a bridge loan in the amount of $2.4 million to the Housing Consortium of the East Bay (HCEB) to purchase the property. Questions about why the city and council were unaware that the funding was not available prior to the announcement of the plans for the treatment center, were not answered as of press time.
Now, with funding unavailable, the county’s ability to fund a treatment facility at this location is uncertain. HCEB will continue to act as the holder of the property for up to two years as the city and community partners explore potential uses of the property which could include, but are not limited to, affordable housing, youth counseling services, and substance use disorder treatment.
Livermore’s Assistant City Manager, Christine Martin, said after two years, the use of the property will revert to the city.
“The funds for the loan were from affordable housing, so it would be that type of project,” Martin said of what the city might do with the property. “We wouldn't do a treatment facility because we don't have the operational wherewithal to run that; it's the county's bailiwick. So, the other uses apply, affordable housing, counseling, or something like that.”
Martin noted nothing is set in stone at this point, and a future city council could always change zoning or the general plan in relation to the property.
Local resident Brandon Madera had expressed his concerns to local school authorities and the city, requesting another location be considered for the treatment center.
“If you care about your children's walk to and from school in the future, I encourage you to take action with me to prevent this development at this site,” he wrote on social media. “We the residents of the area are already victims of local gang activity, graffiti, sideshows and illegal fireworks. Do we really want the Tri-Valley's transient and drug abuse population residing in our neighborhood?”
Madera said a site specifically designed for those actively under the influence of drugs or alcohol should not be placed so close to school and day care campuses.
Martin noted the city had not completed an analysis of the location.
“The proximity to Vineyard 2.0 was a positive benefit, it would have had all the service providers, but it was just a placeholder until outreach was completed,” she said.
The city issued a statement saying it would go through a series of outreach steps to gather community feedback, including information online, neighborhood meetings and information posted at locations like the Farmers Market and the Library. Ultimately, the project will go to the Livermore City Council for consideration.