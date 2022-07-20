LIVERMORE — The California Supreme Court last week denied the City of Livermore’s request to depublish a lower court’s ruling that has, for now, blocked the development of dozens of homes at Garaventa Hill.
The Supreme Court’s decision allowing the First Appellate Court of Appeal’s ruling to become citable case law could serve as a precedent that requires local governments to disclose to the public when they have conservation funds available to landowners to preserve a parcel before the landowner sells to a developer.
“It was a great victory,” said Jessica Blome, an attorney for Save the Hill Group, which sued the City of Livermore following the city council’s 2019 decision to approve a 76-home project on 32-acres between Laughlin and Vasco roads in northeastern Livermore. The project later was reduced to 44 homes.
“If some other city has a developer wanting to develop a piece of land, but they have conservation funds, they have to now disclose that they have the money that could be used to purchase the land and keep it from being developed,” Blome said. “So this will have effects across the state.”
In announcing its decision July 13, the Supreme Court provided no explanation in a one paragraph ruling on its website.
“The requests for an order directing depublication of the opinion in the above-entitled appeal are denied,” the statement read. “The court declines to review this matter on its own motion. The matter is now final.”
Asked for the city’s response, Livermore City Attorney Jason Alcala said the court had not sent any information showing its reasoning for the decision.
“The city requested depublication because the Appellate Court’s opinion appeared to focus on funding sources unique to Livermore, rather than create new California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) law for the consideration of the no-project alternative,” Alcala said. “That reasoning is set forth in the city’s request for depublication. By allowing the Appellate Court opinion to stand, the Supreme Court has allowed it to become new law.”
Depublication of the Court of Appeal’s ruling would have meant that no other communities or cities could have used the Garaventa ruling as precedent.
The litigation stems from 2019, when the Livermore City Council approved Lafferty Communities’ development plan.
Save the Hill Group sued, contending CEQA required local governments to disclose the availability of conservation funds in Environmental Impact Reports (EIR) before approving a development.
The disclosure, Blome said, would enable a property owner the choice of selling to the city in an effort to preserve the land or to continue with the developer.
Livermore had funds from a previous settlement in a 1999 lawsuit that established the money should be used for permanent trails, open space or agricultural preservation easements. Livermore did not disclose the funds when approving the Garaventa Hill development, prompting Save the Hill Group’s lawsuit.
Alameda County Superior Court Judge Frank Roesch rejected Save the Hill Group’s arguments about CEQA rules, enabling the development to go forward. Save the Hill appealed, prompting a three-judge panel in March to overturn Roesch’s decision. The judges said the Livermore City Council had failed to adequately consider whether the land could be purchased and conserved before approving the housing plan.
The city and developer, Lafferty Communities, Inc., then appealed to the California Supreme Court, asking the panel to depublish the lower court’s ruling. Livermore — along with the California State Association of Counties; League of California Cities; California Building Industry Association; and the Building Industry Association of the Bay Area — feared the court’s published opinion might be used as precedent in future cases, creating hindrances for future development.
A landowner does not have to choose conservation funding over what a developer is offering.
Bianca Covarelli, plaintiff for Save the Hill, called the court’s decision “significant.” Livermore, she said, had wanted to hide its loss in the case.
“My heart is overjoyed,” Covarelli said. “I am so grateful that the California Supreme Court upheld the appellate court ruling and maintained the publication. It's a big deal. All trial courts in the state of California and all future developments in environmentally sensitive habitats will have to honor this ruling.”
The Supreme Court’s decision does not mean the Garaventa Hill housing project is dead. Blome said Lafferty Communities would have to start the process over from the beginning and the city would have to disclose its conservation funds. The Livermore City Council would have to approve the project.
Covarelli said that after 3½ years of fighting, she remains passionate about conserving the land she calls ‘sacred.’
“It's open space right now, and it's untouched,” Covarelli said. “The City of Livermore, if they really analyzed it, this could be a win-win for them…Build this development somewhere else.”
Lafferty Communities did not respond to a request for an interview. Should the firm decide to continue pursuing the project on the land, the City of Livermore “will follow the Appellate Court opinion for its CEQA review,” Alcala said.
“Likewise, the City of Livermore will follow the new law for future projects,” Alcala said. “The City of Livermore is committed to ensuring CEQA is properly applied, and will continue to diligently perform its duty with this new law.”