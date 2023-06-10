The Livermore Public Library has added new science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) items for check out to its Library of Things collection with a grant from Lawrence Livermore National Security, which oversees the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory.
New items include Mars rover solar cars, Code and Go Robot Mouse activity sets, portable telescopes, and Snap Circuits.
In addition, the library said it has created a series of Citizen Science Kits with grant funds that are now available for checkout, including topics such as exploring biodiversity, observing pollinators, and measuring the amount of light during the night.
The Library of Things collection allows cardholders to check out equipment, such as robots, telescopes, and microscopes. For more information, go to library.livermoreca.gov and search “Library of Things” in the catalog.