LIVERMORE – Livermore High School students participated in an educational presentation by the Livermore Police Department (LPD) last week highlighting the dangers of fentanyl and other opioids.
The National Institute on Drug Abuse states that fentanyl is an extremely potent synthetic opioid 50 to 100 times stronger than morphine. It is a prescription drug for patients with severe pain. However, many abuse the substance, which is also illegally manufactured and distributed.
In 2021, LPD received at least four calls for service related to fentanyl. In 2022, that number nearly tripled to at least 11 calls for service. Statewide, in 2021, more than 5,000 statewide opioid deaths were related to fentanyl, with 224 of those deaths related to teenagers.
Livermore parent Judy Burrescia appeared in the video that was shown to the Livermore High student body, describing how her daughter Coreen, a Granada High School alum, died of a fentanyl overdose in 2019.
“In high school, she felt like she had to fit into the crowd,” said Burrescia. “I don’t know when she first used drugs other than alcohol, but pretty soon you start to use it because it is so addictive.”
After high school, Coreen became pregnant, and when the baby was born, they found traces of heroin in the baby’s bloodstream. The baby was unharmed, but Coreen was legally mandated to enter rehab. Burrescia said that once her daughter was released from rehab, she appeared to have recovered.
“And for three and a half years she was ok,” her mother continued. “To this day I don’t know how or when she started to use it again. Unfortunately, in just one use she died. She used it and stopped breathing. That’s what fentanyl does. It’s just a tiny, tiny grain of sand, and you’re dead.”
Burrescia said her daughter wanted to be a fourth-grade teacher, but drugs destroyed those dreams along with her family.
“We miss that empty chair at the dinner table at Thanksgiving and Christmas,” Burrescia said. “It’s been four years, and you think you’ll get over it, but you don’t.”
Members of Mothers Against Drug Addiction and Deaths (MADAD) praised the LPD for its efforts in bringing attention to the nation’s ongoing epidemic.
“Mothers Against Drug Addiction and Deaths is grateful to Livermore Police Department for proactively working to keep kids and teens safe through education,” the group posted online.