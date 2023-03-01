LOGO - Livermore High School Cowboys LHS

LIVERMORE – Livermore High School students participated in an educational presentation by the Livermore Police Department (LPD) last week highlighting the dangers of fentanyl and other opioids.

The National Institute on Drug Abuse states that fentanyl is an extremely potent synthetic opioid 50 to 100 times stronger than morphine. It is a prescription drug for patients with severe pain. However, many abuse the substance, which is also illegally manufactured and distributed.