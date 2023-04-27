The sun shone brightly on third grade students from across the Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District (LVJUSD) when they visited Livermore High School (LHS) for Ag Day on Tuesday, April 18, 2023. Since 2015, Ag Day’s partnership between LHS and several community partners has resulted in a lively and engaging experience to teach students about the importance of agriculture, its impact on everyday life, and its wide variety of career possibilities.
“Ag Day not only offers our students a fun, hands-on learning experience, but also gives them an opportunity to interact and learn from older students who are showcasing the relevancy and importance of agriculture as a field of study,” said LVJUSD Superintendent Chris Van Schaack.
LHS Agriculture students led third grade student groups through 30 booths of interactive lessons that included a breadth of experiences from how to properly raise and care for livestock to how to feed a family using a Dutch oven. Students watched worms wriggle in their hands as they learned the importance of composting, used their creativity when designing their own cattle brands, and made fresh salsa after learning how vegetables and herbs are grown. Although each station covered a different concept, the overarching theme was recurrent: Agriculture is abundant in Livermore.
Organizing and hosting an event for over 1,000 third grade students required thoughtful collaboration. “The success of this event would not have been possible without the commitment and dedication of more than 200 volunteers and Agriculture students,” said Lori Porter, Livermore High agriculture teacher and FFA livestock judging coach.
By emphasizing the relationship between people, animals, and the land, Ag Day continues to provide a visible connection for students who may not have fully appreciated the agricultural knowledge and skills required for their sustenance, shelter, and daily comforts. Through hands-on activities, each student caught a glimpse into LHS’s unique program and its commitment to advancing agricultural education for future generations.