A student holds a rabbit as she learns about the care involved in the raising of small animals and livestock. (Photo courtesy of LVJUSD) 

The sun shone brightly on third grade students from across the Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District (LVJUSD) when they visited Livermore High School (LHS) for Ag Day on Tuesday, April 18, 2023. Since 2015, Ag Day’s partnership between LHS and several community partners has resulted in a lively and engaging experience to teach students about the importance of agriculture, its impact on everyday life, and its wide variety of career possibilities.

“Ag Day not only offers our students a fun, hands-on learning experience, but also gives them an opportunity to interact and learn from older students who are showcasing the relevancy and importance of agriculture as a field of study,” said LVJUSD Superintendent Chris Van Schaack.