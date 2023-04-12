LIVERMORE — Two Alameda County supervisors instructed county economic staff last week to come up with a plan to pay for a voter-approved multi-million-dollar project that will extend Livermore’s sewer system into the region’s wine country.
Nate Miley and David Haubert told Economic Development Department Director Eileen Dalton to return with a financing proposal by June.
Haubert, speaking during a supervisors’ April 3 Transportation and Planning Committee meeting, said Tri-Valley Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Livermore) was attempting to secure $5 million in federal funding toward the project. Haubert represents the unincorporated South Livermore Valley area where wine industry leaders are hoping 5 miles of new sewers will trigger a business revival.
“The wine industry in the Livermore Valley is in grave danger,” Haubert said, referring to a Tri-Valley Conservancy (TVC) and UC Davis study released last year that suggested the region needed infrastructure to attract mid-sized vineyards as well as hotel and spa resort operators to survive.
Vineyard owners, along with business leaders, believe agri-tourism cannot happen without sewer lines to replace the current septic system in the area.
Miley, whose district includes a portion of Pleasanton, said he looked forward to seeing a written economic plan.
“If we can have the overall budget and the portion that we’re being asked to contribute toward the budget, and then the source, I think we can move this along,” Miley said. “This also fits well with our commitment to enhancing and preserving agriculture in Alameda County. I can’t wait to hear from the director of the department that we can move this ball down the field.”
In November, 66% of Livermore voters approved Measure P, which allowed for changes to the city’s General Plan to extend sewer service beyond the city’s urban growth boundary into wine country. Homes and vineyards would link to Livermore’s sewer lines and wastewater would flow into Livermore’s treatment facility.
The proposed sewer extension would start on South Livermore Avenue near Concannon Boulevard and flow under Tesla Road to Greenville Road. Buena Vista Avenue will also be included in the project.
The final cost of construction remains up in the air. Previously, proponents of the measure said during the election season that part of the sewer line’s initial $11.5 million price tag would be covered by $6.5 million in Alameda County funding. The rest was expected to come from federal and state infrastructure funds and groundwater management grants. Haubert indicated during the April 3 meeting that the price might be much higher, having heard the cost could be between $18 and $20 million.
TVC chair Lori Souza, who spoke during the meeting, said post-pandemic labor shortages, supply chain issues and inflation, could potentially raise the price of the project.
“The viticulture industry in the East County is in danger with a very fragile economy,” Souza said. “Our farmers will be making decisions over the next few years as to whether they will replant wine grapes on most of our cultivated acreage. Attracting further investment into our viticulture will rely upon providing the necessary infrastructure.”
During the discussion, Haubert referred to the UC Davis study that showed the South Livermore Valley Area Plan called for 5,000 acres of vineyards but currently had just 2,800. Many vintners were facing decisions on whether to replant.
David Kent, a winegrower in the region since 1996, told Haubert and Miley the sewer extension was vital.
“There’s approximately only 2,100 acres still bearing fruit,” Kent said. “We never got to the 5,000 acres to achieve critical mass. We got to 4,000, but we couldn’t get further, and the reason we couldn’t get further is we lacked the infrastructure.”
Kent said the UC Davis study showed that without agri-tourism and mid-sized wineries moving into the region, “you simply won’t have demand for local grapes.”
“The wine growers who need to replant don’t have the confidence that there’ll be a market there for them to replant into,” Kent said. “That’s where I think it’s absolutely critical that we get this phase one sewer extension.”
Kent noted that the initial cost rose because the project now includes replacing 110 failing septic systems on Buena Vista Avneues to preserve groundwater purity.
TVC Executive Director David Epstein agreed the sewer system was necessary for the short-term and long-term economic viability of agriculture and viticulture in the South Livermore Valley.
“We’re all working hard to ensure that the South Livermore Valley returns to the premier wine producing center it had successfully maintained in the past,” he said.
Miley and Haubert sit on the Board of Supervisors’ Transportation and Planning Committee and would forward the economic proposal to the full board once they approve it.