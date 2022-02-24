LIVERMORE - A public hearing will be held on Feb. 28 during the regular Livermore City Council meeting to review the results of a recent survey of Livermore voters gauging support for city infrastructure.
The study also measured satisfaction with the City of Livermore government.
According to Fairbank, Maslin, Maulin, Metz & Associates (FM3), which conducted the survey from November 6-14, 2021, support for a potential sales tax measure is divided, with 51% of respondents opposed to the measure and 46% supporting it.
Poll results showed a favorable response of 56% for Livermore’s government. A similar survey published in 2019 showed an approval rating of 80%.
Public Works Director Scott Lamphier stated in his staff report, “Due to limited funding, many maintenance tasks and replacement of assets have been deferred.”
His report continued, “... the findings of the Asset Management program show that there remains a significant gap between resources and needs, and that additional policy direction and funding will be required to properly repair and replace the various infrastructure systems.”
Jared Boigon, of Props & Measure Inc., a communications company working with FM3 on the survey, concluded, “At this time, voters’ opinions are divided on a potential sales tax proposal, in large part because they don’t perceive a great need for more funds to maintain the services and infrastructure they value so highly.”
The virtual meeting will begin at 7 p.m. and will be aired live on the City of Livermore’s YouTube channel, youtube.com/c/CityofLivermoreCalifornia. Email comments must be submitted to the city clerk’s office by noon, Feb. 28, at cityclerk@cityof livermore.net.
Those interested in participating in the public hearing will have the opportunity to comment. Using the ‘raise hand’ feature in Zoom, speakers will have three minutes to make their comments. Follow the Zoom directions below to log into the meeting.
Zoom webinar: us02web.zoom.us/j/81268545003. The Zoom dial-in phone number is 1 669 900 6833. Meeting ID: 812 6854 5003.