UPDATE: 7-20-22
Livermore police on Wednesday arrested the man they believe shot and killed a Livermore resident and two other people at Granada Bowl last weekend.
Detectives arrested 27-year-old Roger Aleman Garcia at 1:30 a.m. at his home in Lathrop.
Garcia allegedly killed 28-year-old Antonio Vargas around 6 p.m. Saturday in the bar of the bowling alley located at 1620 Railroad Avenue.
Garcia also allegedly shot two other people who are expected to survive.
With assistance from the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office SWAT team and Lathrop police, Livermore police arrested Garcia without incident, the department said in social media posts.
Garcia was booked on suspicion of murder and several other offenses and is in custody at Santa Rita Jail in Dublin police said.
"We want to thank the community for their support and assistance with the investigation," said Livermore Police Chief Jeramy Young. "From the beginning, our team has worked tirelessly to find the suspect and bring justice to the victim's family. This level of violence is uncharacteristic of Livermore and we want residents to be rest assured that this violent criminal is off the streets."
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Livermore Police Department's anonymous tip line at 925-371-4790.
Tony Hicks, Bay City News
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIVERMORE — A shooter opened fire during an argument in a crowded Livermore bowling alley Saturday, July 16, killing a 28-year-old man and wounding two other men.
The gunman escaped from the Granada Bowl, but Livermore police on Monday said that detectives were seeking Roger Aleman Garcia, 27, as the suspect. Garcia, who also goes by “Roger Aleman,” is a convicted felon with an extensive criminal history that includes assault with a deadly weapon, police said.
“Over the weekend, Livermore police’s Criminal Investigations Unit served several search warrants related to the shooting, searching for Garcia,” Livermore police spokeswoman Azenith Smith said. “The suspect remains at large and should be considered armed and dangerous.”
Authorities on Monday identified Antonio Vargas, 28, of Livermore as the man killed in the dispute.
The shooting in the Railroad Avenue bowling alley downtown occurred in a 21-and-over bar tucked away from lanes where Saturday night bowlers, including children attending a birthday party, were in attendance. Numerous patrons scattered for the exits when the shots rang out.
Police said Vargas was with a group of friends in the bar when they got into an argument with Garcia. The argument escalated into a physical fight, during which Garcia allegedly pulled a handgun and shot Vargas and Vargas’ friend, a 28-year-old Livermore man, Smith said.
Garcia’s 30-year-old friend, also from Livermore, was struck by gunfire during the shooting, police said.
The nature of the dispute was not released.
Vargas was pronounced dead at the scene. The other two victims were taken to hospitals and are recovering.
Vargas’s father, Jose Antonio Vargas, established a GoFundMe page to accept donations for funeral expenses.
“His sudden death has shocked and has left our family completely devastated,” the father wrote. “We would greatly appreciate any donations to help lay our loved one. Thank you and may God bless you all for your help and love during these difficult times.”
The bowling alley closed Sunday and reopened Monday afternoon.
“The staff and management of Granada Bowl are deeply saddened by the senseless acts of violence that occurred at our center on Saturday evening,” management said in a statement on Instagram. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families.”
“The safety and security of our customers and employees is and always will continue to be a top priority. We will do everything in our power to assist local authorities in bringing the responsible party to justice.”
Police Sgt. Steven Goard said the department called in "every resource" to investigate the crime, including its special operations unit, detectives and crime prevention bureau.
"It's very rare that this happens in Livermore and we take these things personally," Goard said. "We're just dividing and conquering and interviewing a bunch of people who witnessed it.”
Goard called Livermore "a safe town overall," but said, "There's no guarantee anywhere."
"We have a great community and we come together in good times and bad times when we've had problems like this," he said. "It is scary. But at the same time, you can have confidence that these things are rare, and we can't immune ourselves from these types of things happening."
Granada Bowl issued a message on Twitter indicating the bowling alley had closed Saturday night and was to remain closed Sunday because of an "unexpected emergency."