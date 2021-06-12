Abigal Herscu, with the Livermore Aquacowboys, placed second in the women’s 200-meter breaststroke in Wave I of the U.S. Olympic Trials in Omaha, Nebraska, this week with personal-best time of 2:31.53.
She finished less than a second behind Gracie Weyant, with the Sarasota Sharks in Florida, who also swam a personal best of 2:31.10.
Herscu moves on to Wave II of the time trials, to be held next week, and will compete in both the 100- and 200-meter breaststroke events.
The Wave II time trials will determine members of the U.S. Olympic Team to compete this summer at the Tokyo Olympics.
Sydney Lu, with the Pleasanton Seahawks, also competed in the Wave I time trials, finishing best in her heat, but ninth overall, in the Women’s 100-meter butterfly, with a time of 1:00.38.
Brandon Fischer, a veteran swimmer with the Aquacowboys, and Maxime Rooney, with the Pleasanton Seahawks, are already members of the U.S. National Swim Team and will compete in the Wave II time trials next week based on previous qualifying times.
Fischer, now a fulltime employee at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratories, will swim in the 100- and 200-meter breaststroke trials. Rooney, who will compete in the 100- and 200-meter freestyle, has been working out at the University of Texas, where he finished his senior year, but will represent the Pleasanton Seahawks at the time trials.