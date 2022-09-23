Two members of the Livermore Aquacowboys swim club were honored recently by Pacific Swimming, the Northwest regional association for USA Swimming, the national governing body for competitive swimming.
Jacques Grove, a Granada High School graduate and now a freshman at Cornell University, was named the 17-18 Pacific Swimming Male Short Course Outstanding Swimmer for the 2021 to 2022 season, based on his performance at the Short Course Junior National Championships in December. Grove set personal bests in four events at the championships.