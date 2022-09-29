The Amador Valley High girls volleyball team defeated the Foothill Falcons 3-1 on Sept. 22. The Dons picked up their eighth win of the season with the victory.
The Dons started off the game strong, winning the first set 25-20. Foothill came back and tied the game with a 25-21 win in the second set.
Amador took control of the game in the third set with a high-paced offensive attack. They won the set 25-19 and took a 2-1 game lead.
Foothill fought hard in the fourth set of the game, but would fall 25-22.
Amador sophomore Charlotte Kelly led the Dons with 20 kills. Senior Sam Riter led with five serving aces.
Amador currently has a record of 12-1 and will face Carondelet High on Sept. 29 at home. The Falcons drop to 16-5 and will face Monte Vista High School at home on Sept. 29.