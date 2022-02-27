Tina Olson, former director of finance for Pleasanton, was announced last week as the new director of administrative services for the City of Livermore.
Olson succeeds Doug Alessio, who retired in November after nine years as head of the city’s Administrative Services Department.
Olson, who had been with Pleasanton since 2015, has a bachelor's degree in economics from the University of California, Santa Cruz, and a master's degree in public administration from San Francisco State University. She also worked Pittsburg, in Contra Costa County, as director of finance and administration and in a variety of finance positions for the both the city and county of San Francisco, including deputy director of finance and administration for the Port of San Francisco.
As director of administrative services for Livermore, Olson will oversee the city’s finance, human resources, city clerk, cybersecurity, and information technology divisions. She will report directly to City Manager Marc Roberts.