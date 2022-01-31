The Innovation Tri-Valley Leadership Group (ITV) has formed a council to promote diversity and equity in leadership.
In a news release, ITV said the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Council would support the organization’s 2040 Vision Plan, which emphasizes increasing diversity across leadership, weaving equitable opportunities into the fabric of the Tri-Valley’s ecosystem, and making inclusion a central tenet for future collaboration.
ITV described the council as a think-tank of experts (who) bring with them a diversity of experience from key industries, including tech, education, non-profit community groups, and the corporate sector. The goal is to infuse the Tri-Valley with best practices in DEI, inspiring innovative new approaches and practices to take hold in the region.
Beth McCormick, director of strategic workforce development at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, and Dr. Dyrell Foster, president of Las Positas College, will co-chair the council.
Other members include Sherri R. Sager, senior vice president and chief government relations officer for Stanford Children’s Health - Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital; Illy Peete, executive director of racial and social equity for California Life Sciences; Steven Currie, head diversity and inclusion for the East Bay Municipal Utility District; Jacqueline D. Brown, from Workday; and Wahab Owolabi, founder of Onreq, an online recruiting source for human resource managers.
“I am honored to work with this distinguished group of council members, all of whom bring expertise in various aspects of DEI and demonstrated histories as change agents,” McCormick said. “The DEI space is dynamic and constantly evolving but with this experienced council approaching the process systematically, we have the potential to change lives in the Tri-Valley.