Trumark Homes, based in San Ramon, has purchased nearly 29 acres on Las Positas Road, between Arroyo Vista Road and Bennett Road, in Livermore for a housing development to be named Arroyo Vista.
The purchase was announced by Colliers, a professional services and investment management company, which represented both the buyer and seller of the property. The sale price was not announced.
Tony Bosowski, Northern California division president for Trumark Homes, noted that Livermore is a “thriving destination where young professionals and families want to live.”
“From the historic wine country and charming downtown to its convenient access to Silicon Valley, Livermore is a highly desirable location for homebuyers seeking an exceptional quality of life,” Bosowski said.
The Collier’s announcement said Trumark is planning to build 348 townhomes and 86 detached homes at Arroyo Vista.