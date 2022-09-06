Two people were arrested last week for allegedly robbing and carjacking cannabis dispensary delivery drivers in Livermore, according to police.
Zulfiqar Khan, 25, and a 17-year-old boy were arrested in connection with the thefts that took place on Thursday, Aug. 17, and Friday, Aug. 19, police said. Two separate robberies occurred on Aug. 17, one on Alameda Drive and the other on Cottonwood Court. In both cases, the suspects placed an order and then robbed the drivers who came to make the delivery, stealing large amounts of cannabis products and hundreds of dollars in cash, according to police.
Then on Aug. 19, Livermore police officers responded to an armed carjacking on Louis Court and learned a cannabis delivery driver had been assaulted by two male suspects who took his car at gunpoint. The car was recovered a short time later on Virginia Drive, but multiple cannabis products and hundreds of dollars in cash were stolen, police said.
Investigative leads and surveillance footage led authorities to obtain warrants last week for the arrests of the suspects, who were both taken into custody the following day in Fremont. The teenager is on probation for a firearm possession charge in San Joaquin County and had a gun in his waistband when he was arrested, according to police.
Detectives said they believe the suspects committed similar robberies in San Joaquin and Santa Clara counties. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Livermore police tip line at 925-371-4790.