Two people were arrested last week for allegedly robbing and carjacking cannabis dispensary delivery drivers in Livermore, according to police.

Zulfiqar Khan, 25, and a 17-year-old boy were arrested in connection with the thefts that took place on Thursday, Aug. 17, and Friday, Aug. 19, police said. Two separate robberies occurred on Aug. 17, one on Alameda Drive and the other on Cottonwood Court. In both cases, the suspects placed an order and then robbed the drivers who came to make the delivery, stealing large amounts of cannabis products and hundreds of dollars in cash, according to police.